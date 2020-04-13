'Sharp increase' in COVID-19 cases in Black Hawk Co.; officials suspect actual count is much higher

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO -- Black Hawk County experienced a five-fold increase in coronavirus cases the last four days, and health officials warned Monday the actual number is likely five to seven times higher.

"A week ago at this time, we had 12 positive cases in Black Hawk County. Today, we sit at 62," said Sheriff Tony Thompson. "So we are at the very beginning stages of that surge that we had anticipated."

Black Hawk County added 15 cases Monday.

The actual number of cases could be five to seven times higher than the official count, said People's Clinic co-director Dr. Sharon Duclos.

Duclos noted only people meeting the state's "need to test" guidelines have been tested due to insufficient testing kits and efforts to protect a dwindling supply of personal protective equipment.

"You gotta know, that 62 is what we know," Duclos said. "But understand, there are a lot of people outside of that that we haven't tested. ... I just don't want people to have that false sense of security, 'Oh, we only have this many.'"

Black Hawk County likely has as many as 310 to 434 individuals with the virus, many of whom may not be showing any symptoms -- a statement affirmed by Black Hawk County Health Drector Nafissa Cisse Egbuonye.