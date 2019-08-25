Sharon Keeling

(1946-2019)
WAVERLY — Sharon Kay Keeling, 73, of Waverly, died Aug. 10 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly.
She was born April 1, 1946, in Nashua, daughter of Ernest and Ella (Fisher) Cagley. She married Gene Lee Keeling at the Little Brown Church in Nashua on May 22, 1964. He preceded her in death.
Sharon attended school in Nashua. She worked at the Sheffield Inn as manager and at housekeeping jobs including GMT before it turned into TDS Automation.
Survived by: a son, Thomas Keeling of Waverly; two daughters, Sheila (Jim) Jones of Waterloo and Sheri (John) Sturm of Belmond; seven grandchildren, John, Emily and Donnica Keeling, Kayla and Zach Sturm, and Jacob and Alex Jones; a great-granddaughter, Caroline Odem; a brother, Rolland (Marlys) Cagley of Nashua; and a sister, Patricia Dietz of Charles City.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a sister, Phyllis Thompson; and a brother, Glenn Cagley.
Celebration of Life: from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Sharon’s home, 215 Second Ave. SE, Waverly. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Sharon liked to go on vacation with her husband to Custer National Park in South Dakota. Her favorite was when they went to Canada. She liked to play cards with family and friends, bird watching, and watching television. What gave Sharon the most joy was spending time with her family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.