Sharon Frohling worked more than two decades as a hospital nurse before finding her passion at a long-term care center.
Her departure four years ago from Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo to work as a licensed practical nurse at Northcrest Specialty Care wasn’t the traditional career move.
“No one could understand why I was going from the hospital to long-term,” she said. “But if I would’ve known 20-some years ago, I would have gone there then. It’s just awesome, the best.”
As a second-shift nursing supervisor of Northcrest’s “Hall 200,” Frohling gets to make personal connections with the 25 or so residents spending their twilight years in her care.
“You never got to know the hospital people because they’re in and out,” she said. “At Northcrest I make the time, as much as I can, to talk to them.”
Those who nominated Frohling as one of the 2019 Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses said they’re grateful she made the move.
“She treats her patients with dignity, respect and so much love,” said Julie Flick, whose late mother-in-law was under Frohling’s care.
“She cares deeply for every one of her patients, and they love her as much as she loves them,” Flick added. “It’s always comforting to have a nurse you can depend on to take great care of your loved one.”
Candy Nardini, whose father lives in Hall 200, also praised Frohling’s work.
“Some of these elderly people have no extended family, so Sharon serves as not only their nurse but a confidant, an encourager and someone who loves them as family,” Nardini said.
“While she does her nursing duties well and with a high level of excellence … it is her demeanor to her residents, her level-headedness and the time she takes individually to know them well that impresses our family,” she added.
Frohling said it’s important to treat her patients with respect.
“I always know that someday I will need that help,” she said. “We’re all going to need that help sometime in our life. If this was my mother or this was me, I want that nurse to like her job.”
And Frohling said she loves her job.
“The hardest part of my job is when they pass because you get to be really close to some of them” she said. “I try to make the time with them.
“The best part is seeing smiles on their faces, holding their hands. They know that you’re there for them and everything’s going to be OK.
“Going home at night and laying there knowing you did everything you could for the residents,” Frohling added. “That’s the best part.”
