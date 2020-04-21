Share your support for health care heroes with hearts
Share your support for health care heroes with hearts

WATERLOO – Each day heroes across Iowa continue to serve their communities to prepare and prevent the spread of COVID-19. MercyOne, one of Iowa’s largest health care systems, invites community members to show their support for health care and all essential workers by displaying printed hearts on windows or digital hearts on social media.

Community members are invited to visit MercyOne.org/covid19 to order a T-shirt or window decals where proceeds will help fund the MercyOne COVID-19 Relief Fund. Additionally, community members can print hearts in a variety of colors or download and share on social media. Please share your hearts on social media using the hashtag #PowerofMercyOne. The photos will be shared with health care workers in MercyOne care locations across Iowa.

“We thank the community for their ongoing support during this time,” said Bob Ritz, MercyOne President and CEO. “We are proud of our health care heroes who are working tirelessly to treat and care for all in need.”

