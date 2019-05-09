At first, ShanQuiesha Robinson was apprehensive about the nursing field.
A 2000 Waterloo West High graduate, Robinson, who goes by “Shae,” had completed X-ray school but didn’t feel fulfilled. Sure, she was helping patients but she didn’t feel like she was reaching them.
Her godmother, Doreen Mingo, a nurse at then Allen Hospital, suggested nursing.
“People have the perspective of what nurses do, and my perspective was a little off … I didn’t want to clean puke,” Robinson said.
But when she learned more about the career, she saw how much critical thinking was involved and how nurses really make a difference in people’s lives.
Now those who work with Robinson recognize her ability to bring a personal touch to her job as a pre- and post-surgical nurse at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Part of that comes from surviving breast cancer. Shae Robinson was diagnosed a few weeks before graduation at the University of Northern Iowa, and she put nursing college on hold during treatment. It’s an experience that helped mold her into the nurse she is today, and it’s a fact she sometime shares with patients.
“I know if it’s the right time or not. It’s the feeling or this voice that tells me. … Everybody’s journey is different, but you can take from each journey,” Robinson said. “I have the point of view of the patient, and I have the point of view of the nurse, so I feel I can relate a little bit better with my patients.”
She also inspires future generations of nurses as a clinical instructor at Hawkeye Community College. Away from the hospital and the campus, she is an organizer of the Splash of Color breast cancer awareness organization.
While studying, Robinson traveled to Africa twice during her senior year at UNI. Her first trip, as part of a requirement to earn an international health certificate, took her on a mission to Ghana, where she taught water filtration to residents who took the knowledge back to their villages.
After Ghana, Robinson was offered a chance to study any subject she wanted for the University of Iowa, and she went to Gambia to study the practice of female genital mutilation.
Robinson’s experiences overseas come back to her as she prepares for her next step in life — earning a master’s degree. Right now, she’s trying to choose between focusing on public health, community health or leadership.
“I work in the hospital and I teach, but I still have that desire to continue to do missions and free clinics,” Robinson said.
