'Sex Trafficking in our Backyard' program set Thursday in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS – A program on “Sex Trafficking in our Backyard” will begin at 6:30 p.m. today at the Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalists, 3912 Cedar Heights Dr.

Attendees will view the film “Any Kid, Anywhere,” which was produced by the Junior League of Quad Cities. The film is about trafficking in Iowa.

Following the film will be a panel discussion led by Yoshida Thomas, sex trafficking specialist for Friends of the Family in Waterloo. The panel will include at least one person who has survived trafficking and Sgt. Jared Arbegast with the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The event is sponsored by Cedar Valley Unitarian Universalists, AAUW Cedar Falls-Waterloo, Iowa Black Hawk Chapter of NOW and the Waterloo Commission on Human Rights.

