Severe winter weather expected ahead of holiday weekend

Jan. 14 Snow 4

A woman clears snow from her windshield last January in downtown Waterloo.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

WATERLOO — Although Tuesday’s weather is expected to be dry, snow and wind is on the horizon for those in the Hawkeye state.

A winter storm is in the forecast for later in the week, which could affect holiday travel.

The National Weather Service is predicting a 90% chance of snow starting Wednesday night, putting Black Hawk and surrounding counties in a winter storm watch.

Danny Cassidy, a meteorologist at KWWL, said the “hardest stretch” will start Wednesday night through Friday afternoon or evening. The snow will be heaviest from Wednesday evening to Thursday morning, he explained. After the snow, the wind is expected to gust up to 50 mph until Friday evening.

“We could maybe get five to six inches of snow,” Cassidy said. “At that point it’s dry and cold, so the wind can pick it up. It can be blizzard-like conditions.”

The NWS reports that after the snow falls, there could be blowing snow from Friday to Saturday.

Winter can be a difficult season to get through due to the cold weather, short days, and lack of sunlight. Here are some things you should do to get through the winter months.

Cassidy said last week South Dakota had a blizzard and the state’s Department of Transportation advised no travel.

“We might have something similar,” he said.

Cassidy recommended traveling this holiday week “only if you absolutely have to.”

Apart from the snow, he said the high temperature Thursday will be in the single digits and, with the wind gusts, could feel like 20 to 30 degrees below zero.

He said those traveling should make sure to have essentials such as jumper cables, extra gloves and hats, food and water in case of being stranded.

