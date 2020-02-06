Severe weather training offered

ALLISON — Severe Weather Spotter Training, hosted by Bremer and Butler County Emergency Management agencies and presented by the National Weather Service, will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Butler County Emergency Operations Center in the Butler County Courthouse in Allison.

This training is open to the public and free of charge.

Included in the training will be introductory through advanced weather spotter information, with specific emphasis on the warning process, elements of a good spotter report, thunderstorms, tornadoes, and spotter safety.

For more information, contact the Bremer County Emergency Management Agency at 352-0133 or the Butler County Emergency Management Agency at 267-9968.

