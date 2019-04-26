DECORAH -- The calendar may say it's spring, but Iowans know April holds no such guarantee -- and this weekend's upcoming winter weather proves it.
A winter storm watch was in effect beginning Saturday morning through Saturday night for Allamakee, Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek counties in northeast Iowa, according to the National Weather Service on Friday morning.
Anywhere from three to nine inches of snow, accompanied by 35-mile-an-hour wind gusts, were possible in Saturday's storm, according to the NWS. The service noted travel was likely to be difficult during the day.
Black Hawk County, which includes Waterloo and Cedar Falls, was not included in the watch, though the metro area may see some rain and snow on the southern edge of the storm system.
A "hard freeze" was then expected Saturday night with temperatures falling into the 20s. That will damage crops and garden plants, the NWS said.
