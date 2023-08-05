WATERLOO — Kilts and Celtic music have taken over downtown for the 17th annual Iowa Irish Fest.

Festivities kicked off Friday evening as some of the first entertainment acts took the stages. Acts included Trinity Irish Dancers, who took the main stage in Lincoln Park that afternoon. Later that evening, Washington D.C.-based Celtic rock band Scythian headlined the stage.

Saturday morning brought some of the classic and highly anticipated annual events for the festival. The High Nelly Bike Rally took cyclists of all experience levels on an 11.4 mile loop along both sides of the river, beginning and ending at the festival grounds on Sycamore Street.

The High Nelly ride has become a tradition for Waterloo resident Candy Nardini, who always completes the ride in full costumes. Her son Landon came along for the ride for the first time this year, the two of them decked out in full leprechaun costumes. Landon even wore an orange stick-on beard.

“I love the community event. We always look forward to Irish Fest,” Candy said. “We enjoy looking at the shops, enjoying the food, seeing people maybe we haven’t seen for awhile. It’s a time for people to come together and really enjoy it.”

“It’s for everybody, and that’s what I love. I love that the community for these events, they pull together and they just enjoy the weekend,” she said.

People also gathered Saturday morning for the one mile ShamRock N’ Fun Run color run. The evidence could be seen throughout the day as green- and orange-colored powder dusted the surface of the streets and people’s clothing as they continued to enjoy the festival’s other activities.

A crowd gathered at the north end of Lincoln Park to watch feats of strength during the Highland Games. A variety of weight and stone tossing events were included as well as Irish hurling, one of Ireland’s native Gaelic games similar to a combination of field hockey and lacrosse.

Members of the Kansas City Gaelic Athletic Club were present. Their team competes in Irish hurling and Gaelic football across the country, and was happy to represent the sports in Waterloo.

“Keeping the games alive is definitely a motivation for our organization, that’s definitely one of the reasons we do it in Kansas City, but it’s also a lot of fun,” club member Jack Emory said. “It’s really for everyone.”

Through the day and into the night the music acts continued, including Screaming Orphans out of Donegal, Ireland, and the Chicago Police Department Pipes and Drums. Saturday night, multiple bands came together to play songs for a “mix tape” event on the main stage.

With vendors lining Fourth Street between Sycamore and Franklin, guests can watch blacksmithing, learn some Irish language, try an array of foods and drinks, visit with the Irish consulate or check out an array of emerald merchandise.

Highland Kilt has been a vendor at Irish Fest since it’s founding. The company out of northern Wisconsin sells a variety of kilts for all ages, ranging from traditional to modern.

“This is one of our favorite Irish festivals, which we’ve been doing for the past 17 years,” owner Mark Baumgart said. “The crowd seems really good, it seems to have definitely bounced back since COVID.”

Over the weekend, Baumgart could be seen helping customers properly fit their kilts and telling them about the different “tartans,” the different plaid patterns associated with clans in different parts of Ireland.

He said the kilts are another way for people to engage with their heritage. “People are checking to see where their family was from, trying to do a bit more of a historical aspect that way,” he said.

While the weekend serves as a celebration of Irish tradition, Waterloo’s festival has started to create some traditions of its own.

As R.J. Lundgren and Molly Ketchum made their way through the streets on Saturday, they were stopped at just about every corner by friends old and new for photos.

The two appeared dressed as their own Irish characters, Lundgren as His Hooleyness Malarkey I, who according to him is the first Irish pope. He had his shamrock covered mitre atop his head, white robes and green socks. At his side stood Ketchum dressed as Sister Shamrock in a green and white habit and floral headdress.

Lundgren has quite a history with the festival.

“Fifteen years ago I showed up as a volunteer. For four years I volunteered, and then I showed up dressed as the Irish pope,” he said.

And he’s been the Irish pope ever since, this year marking his eleventh year. He’s quickly become a tradition for festival-goers as he poses for photos and hands out coupons for “one free sin.”

“Mostly it’s just making people smile, making people laugh, taking photos and sending them home with memories,” he said. “I have people that show up every year and say ‘I have to get another picture with the pope this year.’”

Events continue on Sunday with a traditional Irish breakfast at 9 a.m at Jameson’s Pub and a Catholic mass in Lincoln Park at 10 a.m. Celtic band Gaelic Storm from Santa Monica, California, is the final headliner of the festival, performing at 4:30 p.m. at the main stage in Lincoln Park.

