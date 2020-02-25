Seuss celebration at Denver library

DENVER -- The Denver Public Library’s will hold its annual Dr. Seuss Birthday Bash from 10:30 a.m.to noon March 7.
You have free articles remaining.
Families and children of all ages are welcome take part in several Dr. Seuss crafts and games. Participants can frost “Put Me In The Zoo” cookies, make Lorax Wind Socks, and watch Cat In the Hat movies! The Game Zone will feature Cat in the Hat Bingo, Stack the Cat’s Hats, and Pin the Heart on the Grinch.
Treats are served. No pre-registration is required.