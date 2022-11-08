Seth Thill to present nature poetry, printmaking workshop at Hartman Reserve on Nov. 13

The event is part of the 2nd Sunday Speaker Series and is free and open to the public.

At 2 p.m., Thill will read poetry he wrote while exploring Hartman, discuss types of poetry and explain how he drew inspiration for his artwork at Hartman. From 3 to 4:30 p.m., he'll have a workshop limited to ages 8 and up. Participants will learn how to write short-form nature poetry and make their own posters using found-object and relief-printing/stamping techniques. There is no cost.