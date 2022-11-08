Seth Thill to present nature poetry, printmaking workshop at Hartman Reserve on Nov. 13

CEDAR FALLS -- Seth Thill, poet-artist and Hartman Reserve visiting artist, will present a nature poetry and optional printmaking workshop from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Hartman, 657 Reserve Drive.
The event is part of the 2nd Sunday Speaker Series and is free and open to the public.
At 2 p.m., Thill will read poetry he wrote while exploring Hartman, discuss types of poetry and explain how he drew inspiration for his artwork at Hartman. From 3 to 4:30 p.m., he'll have a workshop limited to ages 8 and up. Participants will learn how to write short-form nature poetry and make their own posters using found-object and relief-printing/stamping techniques. There is no cost.
For more information, call (319) 277-2187.
Howl-o-ween pup-kins from Cedar Bend Humane Society
Mac
This six-year-old Belgian Malinois mix is a cutie dressed as a fighter pilot. He’s a sweet, shy boy who needs someone who can bring him out of his shell. He warms up quickly and likes being petted and snuggled.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Mia
A gorgeous brindle Catahoula Leopard Dog mix, Mia is the perfect mix between calm and energetic. She has a sweet personality and is a fan of belly rubs and hanging out with humans. She’s approximately 6 years old.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Baja
This big guy is a yellow Lab and Great Pyrenees mix, about 3 years old. He’s a real sweetie who loves attention, has lots of love to give and likes being goofy.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Keith
Staff call him “Fancy Keith” because he’s so handsome. He’s also got a playful personality, loves playing outside, spending time with humans, and of course, getting lots of treats and cuddles.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Stella
She’s a happy, loving and smart Labrador retriever who knows commands like “sit” and “shake.” She’s 2 years and 8 months old, has lots of love to give and needs a new best friend who will give her attention and snuggles.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Caesar
A young, goofy pit bull mix, Caesar has a beautiful brindle coat and is friendly, affectionate, playful, curious and energetic. He likes attention and needs someone who will adore his big personality.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Lizzie
Energetic, silly and super-social, Lizzie is a sweet, pretty 2-year-old pit bull mix with a brindle coat. She loves attention, playing with toys and wants her own super-human to run around with.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Deuce
Deuce, dressed in a biker jacket, is gray around the muzzle, but this older Lab is still a cool dude around the ladies. He needs a forever home where he will be a loving, loyal and protective companion.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Twila & Valentina
At 4 months old, these pit bull-mix pups have plenty of energy, and they’re super cute. Twila, dressed as a cheeseburger, is sweet and loves playing with other dogs. Valentina, the hot dog, is a sweet, timid girl who is treat-motivated and loves snuggling with humans.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Orwell
A sweet and friendly 7-year-old lovebug with a huge grin, this stocky pit mix would like to “seal” the deal on his forever home. Orwell, the third longest resident at the shelter, just needs somebody to love.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
