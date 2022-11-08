 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seth Thill to present nature poetry, printmaking workshop at Hartman Reserve on Nov. 13

Seth Thill

Seth Thill, this year's artist-in-residence at the Hartman Reserve Nature Center, will be holding workshops at Hartman and the Hearst Center for the Arts on writing nature-related poetry.

 CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer

CEDAR FALLS -- Seth Thill, poet-artist and Hartman Reserve visiting artist, will present a nature poetry and optional printmaking workshop from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Hartman, 657 Reserve Drive.

The event is part of the 2nd Sunday Speaker Series and is free and open to the public.

At 2 p.m., Thill will read poetry he wrote while exploring Hartman, discuss types of poetry and explain how he drew inspiration for his artwork at Hartman. From 3 to 4:30 p.m., he'll have a workshop limited to ages 8 and up. Participants will learn how to write short-form nature poetry and make their own posters using found-object and relief-printing/stamping techniques. There is no cost.

For more information, call (319) 277-2187.

