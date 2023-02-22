CEDAR FALLS — Poet and printmaker Seth Thill will headline “The Final Thursday Reading Series” on Thursday at the Hearst Center for the Arts, 304 W. Seerley Blvd.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. with a creative writing open mic. Attendees are invited to share up to five minutes of original fiction, poetry or creative nonfiction. Thill’s featured reading takes place at 7:30 p.m. The featured reading can also be streamed live via Zoom at uni.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJwqdOitqDkpHt04pfY9HKaUeQ2yPzsKAmUF.

Thill is the author of “Cover, Recover,” a chapbook that combines poetry and printmaking, and draws from his recent work as artist-in-residence at the Hartman Nature Reserve in Cedar Falls. Additionally, he is an assistant editor at the North American Review.

“There’s something really compelling to me about how with linocut, every decision you make is, to some extent, final, but even when you have the piece done and carved and exactly how it will always be, there are a million chances to invent and reinvent that carved block,” he said in an interview with The Final Thursday. “That theme—of reimagining the cards we are dealt, of having the generosity to embrace what can’t be changed, of making the remains beautiful—became really huge in the writing process as well.”

The series is a collaboration of Final Thursday Press, the Hearst Center for the Arts, and the University of Northern Iowa College of Humanities, Arts, and Sciences with support from Sidecar Coffee Roasters and Hansen’s Farm Fresh Dairy.

The Hearst Center can be reached at (319) 273-8641

A look at global humanitarian efforts in the face of earthquakes over the past 22 years A look at global humanitarian efforts in the face of earthquakes over the last 20 years January 2001: India December 2003: Iran October 2005: Pakistan May 2006: Indonesia May 2008: China January 2010: Haiti April 2015: Nepal