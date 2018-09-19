Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Carson McGrane
McGrane

 COURTESY PHOTO

FAIRBANK — Funeral services have been set for 12-year-old Carson McGrane, who died Saturday in a lawnmower accident.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wapsie Valley High School. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the Carson McGrane Scholarship Fund. Deposits may be mailed to Northeast Security Bank, P.O. Box 466, Fairbank, IA 50629. Donations to the fund may also be dropped off at the bank located at 120 East Main St.

Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net

The seventh-grader at Wapsie Valley Community Schools was fatally injured when he was pinned under a riding lawn mower.

