FAIRBANK — Funeral services have been set for 12-year-old Carson McGrane, who died Saturday in a lawnmower accident.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Wapsie Valley High School. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fairbank.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be directed to the Carson McGrane Scholarship Fund. Deposits may be mailed to Northeast Security Bank, P.O. Box 466, Fairbank, IA 50629. Donations to the fund may also be dropped off at the bank located at 120 East Main St.
Online condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net
The seventh-grader at Wapsie Valley Community Schools was fatally injured when he was pinned under a riding lawn mower.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.