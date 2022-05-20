 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Services planned at German Burial Ground of Bennington Township May 28

The German Burial Ground of Bennington Township will have a Memorial Day service at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 28. The site, formerly known as the Pioneer Cemetery, established in 1864, is located on Gresham Road, 1.25 miles east of U.S. Highway 63.

The Cedar Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3896 will host the ceremony, which will include a color guard and taps. Guest speaker will be Chaquita Loveless, retired Naval Officer and director of Student Veterans Department at University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. Attendees are invited to the restored Bennington No. 4 School, located on the corner of Bennington and Sage roads for refreshments afterward.

