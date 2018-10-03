LA PORTE CITY – Funeral services will be Sunday for a La Porte City teen whose remains were found in August, months after his disappearance.

Thousands of firefighters, law enforcement officers and volunteers combed the areas around Wolf Creek when 16-year-old Jake Wilson went missing in April.

Now those confirm helped in the search are encouraged to attend the service of remembrance for Jake at Union High School, said La Porte Police Chief Chris Brecher.

The event is open to the public, and people can begin to gather at 12:30 p.m. before the service, which begins at 2 p.m.

“Although what occurred was a great loss and tragedy to the family and community, Jake has shown us what we as a community are capable of doing when we come together for the greater good,” Brecher said.

Jake disappeared the night of April 7 after saying he wanted to go to nearby Wolf Creek and would be right back. The ensuing weeks brought armies of searchers who worked the creek and fields and woodlands around the city.

Recreational kayakers found Jake’s remains in the creek downstream from the railroad bridge in August. A cause of death hasn’t been determined.

