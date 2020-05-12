Services are scheduled for Saturday for fallen Marine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DIKE — Services will be Saturday for a Dike Marine who died in a training accident last month.

Law enforcement and Patriot Guard Riders will escort the body of 19-year-old PFC Tyler Cox from the Des Moines International Airport to Abels Funeral Home-Dike Chapel on Main Street on Wednesday night.

Family welcomes those who want to line the streets and welcome Cox home, according to the obituary. The flight is scheduled to land in Des Moines shortly before 8 p.m. with the motorcade arriving in Dike around 10 p.m.

Organizers were unable to obtain a daytime flight because of COVID-19 restrictions, which are also limiting the scope of the services, scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday at the Dike-New Hartford High School Auditorium. Burial and military honors by the United States Marine Corps will be at the Elmwood Cemetery in Dike, following the funeral service.

The son of Michael Cox and Kim Knight, Tyler Cox graduated early from Dike-New Hartford High School to enlist in the Marines. He was assigned to the 3d Battalion 8th Marines as an infantry rifleman.

He died during a training accident on April 29 at Camp LeJeune in Jacksonville, N.C., where he was stationed. Details were not available.

