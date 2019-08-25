{{featured_button_text}}
Death dove

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

LA PORTE CITY -- Patricia M. Sparks, 90, of La Porte City, died Thursday, Aug. 22, at La Porte City Specialty Care; services 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Paul United Methodist Church, with burial in West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City; visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at La Porte City Funeral Home, 342-3131, and an hour before services at the church; memorials directed to St. Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St., La Porte City 50651. Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralService.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments