Death dove

WAVERLY -- Kathleen Ann Meyer, 70, of Waverly, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community; private family graveside services were Saturday, Aug. 24, at Garden of Memories in Waterloo; condolences left at www.kaisercorson.com; Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, (319) 984-5379, is assisting the family.

