WATERLOO -- Kaye Anne Rindels, 51, of Waterloo, formerly of Bristow, died Wednesday, Aug. 21, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center; services 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, Dumont, (641) 857-3303, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, rural Bristow; visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the funeral home; condolences left at www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com.

