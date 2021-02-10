Service clubs find new ways to raise money after COVID-19 restrictions impacted their bottom line

Overall, the club raised about “a third less than in recent past years,” said Kehoe. At this point, he expects to hold the vendor show again in the fall and “I’m almost positive we’ll do another silent auction” late this year as Christmas is approaching.

The Cedar Valley Jaycees had much less success finding ways to make up their funding in the past year. Mike Webb, president of the group, called it “a bit of an understatement” to say the pandemic has slowed its fundraising efforts. “2020 was a bit of a write-off year,” he said.

Downtown outdoor music concert series Live to 9, which is the club’s primary fundraiser, couldn’t be held last summer.

“We weren’t able to have any of those,” said Webb. “The reality is, there’s no way to keep people from congregating” and ensure safe social distancing.

The Jaycees’ Waterloo Open professional golf tournament couldn’t be held, either, resulting in lost fundraising through sponsorships. Sponsorships were found for the amateur tournament, which continued as planned.

“I would say we raised 10% of what we would normally raise in a year, and that’s probably generous,” said Webb. However, “because of limitations on gatherings and stuff like that, we didn’t spend much money either.”