Serious injuries in West Union crash
Serious injuries in West Union crash

062920ho-golden-road-crash

An Elgin man was seriously  injured in a crash outside of West  Union on  Golden Road on Friday, June 29, 2020.

 Contributed photo

WEST UNION – An Elgin man was seriously injured in a crash outside of West Union on Friday.

Fayette County sheriff’s deputies said 35-year-old Justin Gerald Limkemann was heading west on Golden Road near G Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when his Dodge Caravan lost control and rolled into a ditch. Limkemann was thrown from the vehicle during the crash.

He was flown to Gunderson hospital in LaCross, Wis., with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Union Fire Department, Gunerson Air and TriState Ambulance. The accident still remains under investigation.

