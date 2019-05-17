CEDAR FALLS — A lot of preparation went into filming a scene of two actors talking on a stairway behind an Olive Street church on Thursday.
Lights were turned on, screens to block out the full sunlight were attached from above, a branch from a nearby tree was held, a boom mic was lowered, and cameras were maneuvered into position.
All that happened while writer/director Micah Versemann of Waverly was chatting in the background, letting his crew do their work.
“The last time, it was a lot of getting an idea and trying it,” he said. “This time it’s, ‘What can I let these people do?’”
Managing his time — and properly delegating to qualified crew members — has been a big change for Versemann from his last short film, the Brothers in Christ-produced “Crave,” which was released in 2018.
“They’ve done an awesome job of getting it done,” he said of his crew.
A dozen crew members and five actors are filming “Stand Firm,” the working title for the second film in the “Crave” trilogy, at several locations around Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Waverly through Tuesday. On Thursday, the predicted rain stayed away, allowing them to shoot outdoor scenes behind College Hill Lutheran Church on Olive Street in Cedar Falls.
The cast and crew are from 11 different states, Versemann said, and this film has a budget of $17,000 — $1,000 more than “Crave” did.
While the idea behind “Crave” was about how a nonbeliever found Christianity, the “Stand Firm” film explores what happens to college freshman Claire, played by Rebecca Peterson, after she “comes out” as a Christian to family and friends, and how her friend Olivia, played by Elaina Hagstrom, helps her navigate that.
“In Christian films, usually the unbeliever becomes a believer, and the movie ends,” Versemann said. “I was always interested in what happens after you become a believer — what kind of tensions happen after that.
“Without giving too much away, there’s some interesting family history that Claire doesn’t know about,” he added. “Seeing all the characters react to it is interesting.”
Versemann didn’t know “Stand Firm” would be more than a sequel until he saw the actors shoot a scene where a character was questioning what she believed.
“Seeing that acted out made me want to do a third one,” Versemann said.
“Crave” was accepted into the Cedar Rapids Independent Film Festival last month, and though it didn’t win any awards, Versemann said he received several compliments from strangers on the film.
“Usually, short films are never going to get a showing in a theater, so seeing it on the big screen was a treat,” he said.
“Stand Firm,” which Versemann expects to have a run time of 20 to 25 minutes, should be done by the end of the year, he said.
“We’re hoping some different distributors might be interested in putting this one up, and hopefully the first (film) too — we’ll see if we can pull that off,” Versemann said.
