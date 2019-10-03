{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — September was a month with above-average temperatures and above-average precipitation.

The average monthly temperature was 69.5 degrees, 6.5 degrees above normal.

The highest temperature was 91 degrees on the 30th, with a low of 48 degrees on the 26th. The monthly precipitation was 5.05 inches, 2.42 inches above normal.

Following is a day-by-day breakdown of the maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation.

