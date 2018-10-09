Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — September was a month with above-average temperatures and greatly above-average precipitation.

The average monthly temperature was 64 degrees, 1 degree above normal. The highest temperature was 92 degrees on the 17th, with the lowest of 33 degrees on the 29th.

The monthly precipitation was 13.35 inches, 10.72 inches above normal.

Following is a day-by-day breakdown of the maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation, as provided by the Des Moines office of the National Weather Service.

Date High Low Rain

1 81 66 3.23

2 77 66 1.28

3 74 66 2.57

4 86 69 .36

5 74 61 .30

6 74 57 .00

7 65 52 .00

8 71 52 .00

9 73 49 .00

10 76 45 .00

11 81 53 .00

12 82 59 .00

13 84 57 .00

14 88 62 .00

15 89 63 .00

16 87 60 .00

17 92 64 .00

18 69 60 1.34

19 75 58 1.78

20 90 65 .87

21 67 44 .02

22 67 41 .00

23 75 45 .00

24 77 51 .00

25 64 45 1.14

26 64 44 .00

27 69 47 .00

28 54 35 T

29 51 33 .10

30 51 45 .36

