 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sept. 9 coronavirus update: Inmate dies at Coralville prison, Bremer Co. rate dips slightly
0 comments
breaking top story

Sept. 9 coronavirus update: Inmate dies at Coralville prison, Bremer Co. rate dips slightly

{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 71,137 (+478)

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

14-day average cases per day: 790

National ranking in cases per capita: 12th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.04 (no change)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in the U.S., Sept. 9, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread in the U.S., Sept. 9, 2020

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 10.2% (-0.3%)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.

Deaths: 1,185 (+12)

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

14-day average deaths per day: 7.3

Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)

COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, Sept. 9, 2020

COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, Sept. 9, 2020

Recoveries: 50,937 (+566)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 71.6% (+0.3%)

Positive serology tests: 3,143 (+16)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have already had the virus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 322 (-5)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 77 (+3) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 90 (+7)

Hospitalized in intensive care units:

  • Statewide: 83 (-9) 
  • Region 6: 15 (-3) 
  • Region 2: 17 (-3)

Hospitalized on a ventilator:

  • Statewide: 37 (no change)
  • Region 6: 4 (no change)
  • Region 2: 6 (no change)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 28 (+2)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC current outbreak cases: 766 (+23)
  • LTC total outbreak deaths: 636 (+7)

State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)

Anamosa State Penitentiary

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (-1)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Clarinda Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (-2)
  • Inmates recovered: 360 (+2)
  • Staff positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 39 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)

Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 3 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)

  • Inmates positive: 74 (-53)
  • Inmates recovered: 208 (+54)
  • Staff positive: 6 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 23 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (+1)

Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 7 (-6)
  • Staff recovered: 14 (+7)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 132 (-7)
  • Inmates recovered: 37 (+11)
  • Staff positive: 2 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Newton Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 1 (+1)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

------------------

Black Hawk County

Cases: 4,059 (+19)

14-day average cases per day: 24.5 (-0.3)

Hospitalized: 22 (+2)

Recoveries: 3,142 (+30)

Deaths: 79 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0.5 (-0.1)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 17.6% (-0.3%)

Fatality rate: 1.9% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 3.6% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.8% (-0.4%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2

  • Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 12 cases (no change), 1 recovered (no change)
  • Added Aug. 25: Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 48 cases (no change), 1 recovered (+1)

University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls): (Info updated Mondays and Fridays: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)

  • Number of faculty, staff and students testing positive: 45 (no change)
  • Positive testing rate: 22.96% (no change)
  • Number in isolation: 18 (no change)
  • Number in quarantine: 75 (no change)

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com:

Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:

  • Cedar Falls (50613): 21.8% (no change)
  • Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
  • Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.7% (no change)
  • Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
  • Hudson (50643): 0.7% (no change)
  • La Porte City (50651): 1.4% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50701): 22.2% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50702): 25.7% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50703): 20.2% (no change)
  • Other: 1.7% (no change)

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 52.9% (no change)
  • Female: 47.1% (no change)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-17: 5.1% (no change)
  • 18-40: 52.2% (no change)
  • 41-60: 29.6% (no change)
  • 61-80: 10.5% (no change)
  • 80+: 2.6% (no change)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 9.5% (no change)
  • Black: 23.3% (no change)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.1% (no change)
  • White: 65.1% (no change)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 15.4% (no change)
  • Non-Hispanic: 84.6% (no change)

------------------

Bremer County

Cases: 388 (-1 adjusted)

14-day average cases per day: 8.5 (-0.3)

Hospitalized: 2 (no change)

Recoveries: 229 (+3)

Deaths: 7 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 38.3% (-1.0%)

Fatality rate: 1.8% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.6% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 18.4% (-0.4%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)

  • Number of faculty, staff and students testing positive or inconclusive: 69 (no change)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 69 (no change)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 99 (no change)
  • Total campus infection rate: 3.3%

-----------------

Buchanan County

Cases: 192 (+1)

14-day average cases per day: 1.6 (no change)

Hospitalized: 1 (no change)

Recoveries: 136 (+3)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 27.8% (-1.1%)

Fatality rate: 0.5% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.9% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 4.0% (no change)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

------------------

Butler County

Cases: 232 (+1)

14-day average cases per day: 4.4 (-0.3)

Hospitalized: 4 (no change)

Recoveries: 205 (+9)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 10.6% (-3.4%)

Fatality rate: 0.9% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.6% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 11.3% (-0.3%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

---------------

Fayette County

Cases: 164 (+3)

14-day average cases per day: 2.4 (no change)

Hospitalized: 0 (no change)

Recoveries: 94 (+2)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 39.2% (-0.1%)

Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.9% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.7% (+0.5%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

----------------

Floyd County

Cases: 243 (+1)

14-day average cases per day: 4.1 (+0.1)

Hospitalized: 0 (no change)

Recoveries: 195 (+6)

Deaths: 3 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 17.8% (-2.0%)

Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.6% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.1% (+0.5%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

--------------------

Grundy County

Cases: 147 (no change)

14-day average cases per day: 2.4 (no change)

Hospitalized: 3 (no change)

Recoveries: 83 (+2)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 41.5% (-1.3%)

Fatality rate: 0.7% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.2% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.5% (-0.3%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News