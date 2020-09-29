 Skip to main content
Sept. 29 coronavirus update: Hospitalizations climb statewide, rate of spread back up
Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 87,509 (+669)

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

14-day average cases per day: 836 (+23)

National ranking in cases per capita: 9th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.12 (+0.09)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S., Sept. 29, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S., Sept. 29, 2020, per rt.live.

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.6% (-0.4%)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.

Deaths: 1,324 (+7)

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

14-day average deaths per day: 4.3 (+0.4)

Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Coronavirus deaths in Iowa, Sept. 29, 2020

Coronavirus deaths in Iowa, Sept. 29, 2020

Recoveries: 67,418 (+1,227)

As of June 30, IDPH classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 77.0% (+0.8%)

Positive serology tests: 3,414 (+15)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have had the virus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 376 (+23)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 87 (-1) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 113 (+1)

Hospitalized in intensive care units:

  • Statewide: 97 (+1)
  • Region 6: 23 (no change) 
  • Region 2: 27 (no change)

Hospitalized on a ventilator:

  • Statewide: 36 (-3)
  • Region 6: 5 (no change)
  • Region 2: 9 (+2)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 50 (no change)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC current outbreak cases: 1,100 (+27)
  • LTC total outbreak deaths: 687 (+2)
  • Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 51.9% (-0.1%)

State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)

Anamosa State Penitentiary

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Clarinda Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 360 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 2 (+1)
  • Staff recovered: 40 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)

Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 3 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)

  • Inmates positive: 8 (+1)
  • Inmates recovered: 302 (+2)
  • Staff positive: 5 (-2)
  • Staff recovered: 36 (+2)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)

Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 4 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 21 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 62 (-1)
  • Inmates recovered: 344 (+3)
  • Staff positive: 4 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 6 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Newton Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 1 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 3 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (+1)
  • Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Black Hawk County

Cases: 4,514 (+8)

14-day average cases per day: 16.7 (-4.9)

Hospitalized: 11 (no change)

Recoveries: 3,775 (+41)

Deaths: 90 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0.5 (-0.1)

Percent active cases: 12.4% (-0.7%)

Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 3.9% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.9% (-0.5%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 3

  • Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 24 cases (no change), 13 recovered (no change)
  • Added Aug. 25: Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 56 cases (no change), 40 recovered (no change)
  • Added Sept. 15: Harmony House in Waterloo: 7 cases (no change), 5 recovered (no change)

University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Sept. 21-27: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)

  • New positive cases on campus: 11
  • Positive testing rate: 9.4%
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 5
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 20

Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Sept. 21-27: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)

  • New student cases: 10
  • New employee cases: 1

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com(updated periodically)

Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:

  • Cedar Falls (50613): 27.8% (no change)
  • Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
  • Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.7% (no change)
  • Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
  • Hudson (50643): 0.8% (no change)
  • La Porte City (50651): 1.3% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50701): 22.1% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50702): 20.7% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50703): 18.7% (no change)
  • Other: 2.3% (no change)

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 51% (no change)
  • Female: 49% (no change)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-18: 7.6% (no change)
  • 19-39: 49% (no change)
  • 40-59: 27% (no change)
  • 60-79: 13.1% (no change)
  • 80+: 3.3% (no change)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 6.11% (no change)
  • Black: 16.72% (no change)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.5% (no change)
  • White: 73.37% (no change)
  • Other: 2.3% (no change)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 13.7% (no change)
  • Non-Hispanic: 86.3% (no change)

Bremer County

Cases: 504 (+4)

14-day average cases per day: 4.8 (-0.3)

Hospitalized: 2 (no change)

Recoveries: 343 (+27)

Deaths: 7 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 30.0% (-4.7%)

Fatality rate: 1.4% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.6% (-0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 2.1% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.9% (-1.6%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1

  • Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 15 cases (no change), 13 recovered (no change)

Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)

  • Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 7 (-1)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 7 (-1)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 34 (-5)
  • Current campus infection rate: 0.34% (-0.05%)

Buchanan County

Cases: 288 (+3)

14-day average cases per day: 5.6 (+0.1)

Hospitalized: 1 (no change)

Recoveries: 178 (+4)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 36.8% (-0.7%)

Fatality rate: 0.3% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.4% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.3% (no change)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Butler County

Cases: 276 (+5)

14-day average cases per day: 2.1 (+0.2)

Hospitalized: 2 (no change)

Recoveries: 253 (no change)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 7.5% (+1.7%)

Fatality rate: 0.7% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.9% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 4.3% (-0.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Fayette County

Cases: 232 (+5)

14-day average cases per day: 4.4 (+0.3)

Hospitalized: 0 (no change)

Recoveries: 146 (+8)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Percent active cases: 34.4% (-2.0%)

Fatality rate: 0.9% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.2% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.0% (no change)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Floyd County

Cases: 355 (+4)

14-day average cases per day: 6.6 (+0.2)

Hospitalized: 6 (no change)

Recoveries: 300 (+3)

Deaths: 3 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 14.2% (+0.1%)

Fatality rate: 0.9% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.3% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 10.7% (-0.9%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1

  • Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 26 cases (+1), 1 recovered (no change)

Grundy County

Cases: 224 (no change)

14-day average cases per day: 2.7 (-0.4)

Hospitalized: 2 (no change)

Recoveries: 138 (+3)

Deaths: 3 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Percent active cases: 35.3% (-1.6%)

Fatality rate: 1.3% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.7% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.9% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.0% (-0.4%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1

  • Added Sept. 11: Creekside in Grundy Center: 6 cases (no change), 5 recovered (no change)
