Sept. 28 coronavirus update: State passes 50 long-term care facility outbreaks, hospitalizations up

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 86,840

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

14-day average cases per day: 813

National ranking in cases per capita: 9th (+1; North Dakota now 10th) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.03

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.0%