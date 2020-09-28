Sept. 28 coronavirus update: State passes 50 long-term care facility outbreaks, hospitalizations up

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 86,840
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
14-day average cases per day: 813
National ranking in cases per capita: 9th (+1; North Dakota now 10th) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.03
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.0%
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.
Deaths: 1,317
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
14-day average deaths per day: 3.9
Fatality rate: 1.5% (-0.1%)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 66,191
As of June 30, IDPH classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 76.2%
Positive serology tests: 3,399
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have had the virus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 353 (+10)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 88 (-2)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 112 (-1)
Hospitalized in intensive care units:
- Statewide: 96 (+7)
- Region 6: 23 (no change)
- Region 2: 27 (no change)
Hospitalized on a ventilator:
- Statewide: 39
- Region 6: 5
- Region 2: 7
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 50
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC current outbreak cases: 1,073
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 685
- Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 52.0%
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (+1)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 3 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (+1)
- Staff recovered: 3 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 360 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (+1)
- Staff recovered: 40 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 3 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 7 (-17)
- Inmates recovered: 300 (+17)
- Staff positive: 7 (+1)
- Staff recovered: 34 (+6)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (+1)
- Staff recovered: 21 (+2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 63 (+54)
- Inmates recovered: 341 (+174)
- Staff positive: 4 (+3)
- Staff recovered: 6 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 1 (no change)
- Staff positive: 3 (+1)
- Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Black Hawk County
Cases: 4,506
14-day average cases per day: 21.6
Hospitalized: 11
Recoveries: 3,734
Deaths: 90
14-day average deaths per day: 0.6
Percent active cases: 13.1%
Fatality rate: 2.0%
Total population currently infected: 0.5%
Total population ever infected: 3.9% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.4%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 3
- Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 24 cases, 13 recovered
- Added Aug. 25: Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 56 cases, 40 recovered
- Added Sept. 15: Harmony House in Waterloo: 7 cases, 5 recovered
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls): (Info updated Mondays and Fridays: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive cases on campus, Sept. 21-27: 11
- Positive testing rate: 9.4%
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 5
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 20
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo): (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases, Sept. 14-20: 21
- New employee cases, Sept. 14-20: 1
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:
- Cedar Falls (50613): 27.8%
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0%
- Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.7%
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.6%
- Hudson (50643): 0.8%
- La Porte City (50651): 1.3%
- Waterloo (50701): 22.1%
- Waterloo (50702): 20.7%
- Waterloo (50703): 18.7%
- Other: 2.3%
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 51%
- Female: 49%
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 7.6%
- 19-39: 49%
- 40-59: 27%
- 60-79: 13.1%
- 80+: 3.3%
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 6.11%
- Black: 16.72%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.5%
- White: 73.37%
- Other: 2.3%
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 13.7%
- Non-Hispanic: 86.3%
Bremer County
Cases: 500
14-day average cases per day: 5.1
Hospitalized: 2
Recoveries: 316
Deaths: 7
14-day average deaths per day: 0
Percent active cases: 34.7%
Fatality rate: 1.4%
Total population currently infected: 0.7%
Total population ever infected: 2.0%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.5%
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1
- Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 15 cases, 13 recovered
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 8
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 8
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 39
- Current campus infection rate: 0.39%
Buchanan County
Cases: 285
14-day average cases per day: 5.5
Hospitalized: 1
Recoveries: 174
Deaths: 1
14-day average deaths per day: 0
Percent active cases: 37.5%
Fatality rate: 0.4%
Total population currently infected: 0.5%
Total population ever infected: 1.4%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.3%
Butler County
Cases: 271
14-day average cases per day: 1.9
Hospitalized: 2
Recoveries: 253
Deaths: 2
14-day average deaths per day: 0
Percent active cases: 5.8%
Fatality rate: 0.7% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.1%
Total population ever infected: 1.9%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 4.4%
Fayette County
Cases: 227
14-day average cases per day: 4.1
Hospitalized: 0
Recoveries: 138
Deaths: 2
14-day average deaths per day: 0.1
Percent active cases: 36.4%
Fatality rate: 0.9%
Total population currently infected: 0.4%
Total population ever infected: 1.2%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.0%
Floyd County
Cases: 351
14-day average cases per day: 6.4
Hospitalized: 6
Recoveries: 297
Deaths: 3
14-day average deaths per day: 0
Percent active cases: 14.1%
Fatality rate: 0.9% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3%
Total population ever infected: 2.3%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 11.6%
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 25 cases, 1 recovered
Grundy County
Cases: 224
14-day average cases per day: 3.1
Hospitalized: 2
Recoveries: 135
Deaths: 3
14-day average deaths per day: 0.1
Percent active cases: 36.9%
Fatality rate: 1.4%
Total population currently infected: 0.7%
Total population ever infected: 1.9%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.4%
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1
- Added Sept. 11: Creekside in Grundy Center: 6 cases, 5 recovered
