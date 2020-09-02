Sept. 2 coronavirus update: Iowa has 2nd-highest rate of spread in U.S.

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 11.2% (+0.1%)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.

Deaths: 1,125 (+4)

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

14-day average deaths per day: 6.9 (-0.1)

Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (remains tied with Ohio) (Info: kff.org)

Recoveries: 48,015 (+633)