 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sept. 14 coronavirus update: Rate of spread down, but cases per capita surpasses NY; new outbreak in Grundy Center
0 comments
breaking top story

Sept. 14 coronavirus update: Rate of spread down, but cases per capita surpasses NY; new outbreak in Grundy Center

{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 74,767

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

14-day average cases per day: 685

National ranking in cases per capita: 11th (+1; New York now 12th) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 0.98

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S., Sept. 14, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S. as of Sept. 14, 2020, per rt.live.

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.8%

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.

Deaths: 1,222

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

14-day average deaths per day: 5.9

Fatality rate: 1.6% (-0.1%)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)

COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, Sept. 14, 2020

COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, Sept. 14, 2020

Recoveries: 53,319

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 71.3%

Positive serology tests: 3,202

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have had the virus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 272 (-3)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 70 (-4) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 83 (-3)

Hospitalized in intensive care units:

  • Statewide: 75 (-5) 
  • Region 6: 16 (-3) 
  • Region 2: 19 (-3)

Hospitalized on a ventilator:

  • Statewide: 29 (-5)
  • Region 6: 5 (no change)
  • Region 2: 8 (+1)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 34 (+4)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC current outbreak cases: 836
  • LTC total outbreak deaths: 650 (+6)
  • Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 53.2%

State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)

Anamosa State Penitentiary

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Clarinda Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 360 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 39 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)

Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 3 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)

  • Inmates positive: 50 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 243 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 7 (+1)
  • Staff recovered: 26 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)

Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 4 (-1)
  • Staff recovered: 18 (+2)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 130 (-5)
  • Inmates recovered: 42 (+5)
  • Staff positive: 4 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Newton Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 2 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Coronavirus infection rates per capita in NE Iowa, Sept. 14, 2020

Coronavirus infection rates per capita in NE Iowa, Sept. 14, 2020

------------------

Black Hawk County

Cases: 4,178

14-day average cases per day: 18.1

Hospitalized: 16

Recoveries: 3,254

Deaths: 82

14-day average deaths per day: 0.6

Percent currently infected of total infections: 17.3%

Fatality rate: 2.0%

Total population currently infected: 0.6%

Total population ever infected: 3.7%

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.2%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2

  • Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 14 cases (+2), 3 recovered (+1)
  • Added Aug. 25: Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 48 cases (no change), 19 recovered (+14)

University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls): (Info updated Mondays and Fridays: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)

  • Number of faculty, staff and students testing positive, Sept. 7-13: 20 (-25)
  • Positive testing rate: 13.61% (-9.35%)
  • Number in isolation: 1 (-17)
  • Number in quarantine: 30 (-45)

Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo): (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)

  • New student cases, Aug. 31-Sept. 6: 18
  • New employee cases, Aug. 31-Sept. 6: 2

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com(updated periodically)

Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:

  • Cedar Falls (50613): 22.5% (no change)
  • Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
  • Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.7% (no change)
  • Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
  • Hudson (50643): 0.7% (no change)
  • La Porte City (50651): 1.4% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50701): 22.1% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50702): 25.4% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50703): 20.0% (no change)
  • Other: 1.6% (no change)

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 53% (no change)
  • Female: 47% (no change)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-17: 5.29% (no change)
  • 18-40: 52.85% (no change)
  • 41-60: 28.37% (no change)
  • 61-80: 10.69% (no change)
  • 80+: 2.8% (no change)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 9.29% (no change)
  • Black: 23.08% (no change)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.1% (no change)
  • White: 65.53% (no change)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 15.2% (no change)
  • Non-Hispanic: 84.8% (no change)

------------------

Bremer County

Cases: 429

14-day average cases per day: 9.3

Hospitalized: 0

Recoveries: 241

Deaths: 7

14-day average deaths per day: 0

Percent currently infected of total infections: 41.3%

Fatality rate: 1.6%

Total population currently infected: 0.7%

Total population ever infected: 1.8%

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 17.8%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1

  • Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 12 cases (no change), 0 recovered (no change)

Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)

  • Number of faculty, staff and students testing positive or inconclusive: 9 (-34)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 12 (-31)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 39 (-46)
  • Current campus infection rate: 0.4% (-1.7%)

-----------------

Buchanan County

Cases: 208

14-day average cases per day: 2.4

Hospitalized: 3

Recoveries: 148

Deaths: 1

14-day average deaths per day: 0

Percent currently infected of total infections: 27.6%

Fatality rate: 0.5%

Total population currently infected: 0.3%

Total population ever infected: 1.0%

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.3%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

------------------

Butler County

Cases: 244

14-day average cases per day: 2.9

Hospitalized: 3

Recoveries: 216

Deaths: 2

14-day average deaths per day: 0

Percent currently infected of total infections: 10.5%

Fatality rate: 0.8%

Total population currently infected: 0.2%

Total population ever infected: 1.7%

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.0%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

---------------

Fayette County

Cases: 169

14-day average cases per day: 2.2

Hospitalized: 0

Recoveries: 106

Deaths: 1

14-day average deaths per day: 0

Percent currently infected of total infections: 34.3%

Fatality rate: 0.6%

Total population currently infected: 0.3%

Total population ever infected: 0.9%

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.0%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

----------------

Floyd County

Cases: 262

14-day average cases per day: 3.4

Hospitalized: 2

Recoveries: 206

Deaths: 3

14-day average deaths per day: 0

Percent currently infected of total infections: 19.4%

Fatality rate: 1.1%

Total population currently infected: 0.3%

Total population ever infected: 1.7%

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.6%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

--------------------

Grundy County

Cases: 181

14-day average cases per day: 3.8

Hospitalized: 3

Recoveries: 92

Deaths: 2

14-day average deaths per day: 0.1

Percent currently infected of total infections: 46.5%

Fatality rate: 1.1%

Total population currently infected: 0.7%

Total population ever infected: 1.5%

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 11.6%

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1

  • Added Sept. 14: Creekside in Grundy Center: 5 cases, 0 recovered
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News