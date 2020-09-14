Sept. 14 coronavirus update: Rate of spread down, but cases per capita surpasses NY; new outbreak in Grundy Center

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 74,767
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
14-day average cases per day: 685
National ranking in cases per capita: 11th (+1; New York now 12th) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 0.98
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.8%
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.
Deaths: 1,222
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
14-day average deaths per day: 5.9
Fatality rate: 1.6% (-0.1%)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 53,319
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 71.3%
Positive serology tests: 3,202
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have had the virus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 272 (-3)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 70 (-4)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 83 (-3)
Hospitalized in intensive care units:
- Statewide: 75 (-5)
- Region 6: 16 (-3)
- Region 2: 19 (-3)
Hospitalized on a ventilator:
- Statewide: 29 (-5)
- Region 6: 5 (no change)
- Region 2: 8 (+1)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 34 (+4)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC current outbreak cases: 836
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 650 (+6)
- Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 53.2%
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 3 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 3 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 360 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 39 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 3 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 50 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 243 (no change)
- Staff positive: 7 (+1)
- Staff recovered: 26 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (-1)
- Staff recovered: 18 (+2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 130 (-5)
- Inmates recovered: 42 (+5)
- Staff positive: 4 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 3 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 2 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 4,178
14-day average cases per day: 18.1
Hospitalized: 16
Recoveries: 3,254
Deaths: 82
14-day average deaths per day: 0.6
Percent currently infected of total infections: 17.3%
Fatality rate: 2.0%
Total population currently infected: 0.6%
Total population ever infected: 3.7%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.2%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2
- Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 14 cases (+2), 3 recovered (+1)
- Added Aug. 25: Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 48 cases (no change), 19 recovered (+14)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls): (Info updated Mondays and Fridays: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- Number of faculty, staff and students testing positive, Sept. 7-13: 20 (-25)
- Positive testing rate: 13.61% (-9.35%)
- Number in isolation: 1 (-17)
- Number in quarantine: 30 (-45)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo): (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases, Aug. 31-Sept. 6: 18
- New employee cases, Aug. 31-Sept. 6: 2
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:
- Cedar Falls (50613): 22.5% (no change)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.7% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 0.7% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 1.4% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.1% (no change)
- Waterloo (50702): 25.4% (no change)
- Waterloo (50703): 20.0% (no change)
- Other: 1.6% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 53% (no change)
- Female: 47% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-17: 5.29% (no change)
- 18-40: 52.85% (no change)
- 41-60: 28.37% (no change)
- 61-80: 10.69% (no change)
- 80+: 2.8% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 9.29% (no change)
- Black: 23.08% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.1% (no change)
- White: 65.53% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 15.2% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 84.8% (no change)
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 429
14-day average cases per day: 9.3
Hospitalized: 0
Recoveries: 241
Deaths: 7
14-day average deaths per day: 0
Percent currently infected of total infections: 41.3%
Fatality rate: 1.6%
Total population currently infected: 0.7%
Total population ever infected: 1.8%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 17.8%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1
- Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 12 cases (no change), 0 recovered (no change)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Number of faculty, staff and students testing positive or inconclusive: 9 (-34)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 12 (-31)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 39 (-46)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.4% (-1.7%)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 208
14-day average cases per day: 2.4
Hospitalized: 3
Recoveries: 148
Deaths: 1
14-day average deaths per day: 0
Percent currently infected of total infections: 27.6%
Fatality rate: 0.5%
Total population currently infected: 0.3%
Total population ever infected: 1.0%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.3%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 244
14-day average cases per day: 2.9
Hospitalized: 3
Recoveries: 216
Deaths: 2
14-day average deaths per day: 0
Percent currently infected of total infections: 10.5%
Fatality rate: 0.8%
Total population currently infected: 0.2%
Total population ever infected: 1.7%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.0%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 169
14-day average cases per day: 2.2
Hospitalized: 0
Recoveries: 106
Deaths: 1
14-day average deaths per day: 0
Percent currently infected of total infections: 34.3%
Fatality rate: 0.6%
Total population currently infected: 0.3%
Total population ever infected: 0.9%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.0%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 262
14-day average cases per day: 3.4
Hospitalized: 2
Recoveries: 206
Deaths: 3
14-day average deaths per day: 0
Percent currently infected of total infections: 19.4%
Fatality rate: 1.1%
Total population currently infected: 0.3%
Total population ever infected: 1.7%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.6%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 181
14-day average cases per day: 3.8
Hospitalized: 3
Recoveries: 92
Deaths: 2
14-day average deaths per day: 0.1
Percent currently infected of total infections: 46.5%
Fatality rate: 1.1%
Total population currently infected: 0.7%
Total population ever infected: 1.5%
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 11.6%
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1
- Added Sept. 14: Creekside in Grundy Center: 5 cases, 0 recovered
Concerned about COVID-19?
