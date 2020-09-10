 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sept. 10 coronavirus update: New outbreak at Denver Sunset Home, new deaths in Black Hawk, Grundy counties
0 comments
breaking top story

Sept. 10 coronavirus update: New outbreak at Denver Sunset Home, new deaths in Black Hawk, Grundy counties

{{featured_button_text}}

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 71,956 (+819)

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

14-day average cases per day: 761 (-29)

National ranking in cases per capita: 12th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.02 (-0.02)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S., Sept. 10, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S., Sept. 10, 2020, per rt.live

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.7% (-0.4%)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.

Deaths: 1,205 (+20)

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

14-day average deaths per day: 7.4 (+0.1)

Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)

COVID-19 deaths in Iowa, Sept. 10, 2020

COVID-19 deaths in Iowa as of Sept. 10, 2020

Recoveries: 51,640 (+703)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 71.8% (+0.2%)

Positive serology tests: 3,153 (+10)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have already had the virus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 302 (-20)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 72 (-5) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 85 (-5)

Hospitalized in intensive care units:

  • Statewide: 85 (+2) 
  • Region 6: 19 (+4) 
  • Region 2: 21 (+4)

Hospitalized on a ventilator:

  • Statewide: 34 (-3)
  • Region 6: 5 (+1)
  • Region 2: 7 (+1)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 30 (+2)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC current outbreak cases: 784 (+18)
  • LTC total outbreak deaths: 644 (+8)
  • Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 53.4%

State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)

Anamosa State Penitentiary

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Clarinda Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 360 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 39 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)

Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 3 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)

  • Inmates positive: 50 (-24)
  • Inmates recovered: 243 (+35)
  • Staff positive: 6 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 26 (+3)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)

Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 5 (-2)
  • Staff recovered: 16 (+2)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 135 (+3)
  • Inmates recovered: 37 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 4 (+2)
  • Staff recovered: 3 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Newton Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 2 (+1)
  • Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

------------------

Current coronavirus infection rates of total infections, Sept. 10, 2020

Current coronavirus infection rates of total infections, Sept. 10, 2020

Black Hawk County

Cases: 4,090 (+31)

14-day average cases per day: 21 (-3.5)

Hospitalized: 23 (+1)

Recoveries: 3,173 (+31)

Deaths: 81 (+2)

14-day average deaths per day: 0.6 (+0.1)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 17.4% (-0.2%)

Fatality rate: 2.0% (+0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 3.6% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.0% (-0.8%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2

  • Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 12 cases (no change), 2 recovered (+1)
  • Added Aug. 25: Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 48 cases (no change), 5 recovered (+4)

University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls): (Info updated Mondays and Fridays: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)

  • Number of faculty, staff and students testing positive: 45 (no change)
  • Positive testing rate: 22.96% (no change)
  • Number in isolation: 18 (no change)
  • Number in quarantine: 75 (no change)

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com(updated periodically)

Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:

  • Cedar Falls (50613): 22.5% (+0.7%)
  • Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
  • Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.7% (no change)
  • Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
  • Hudson (50643): 0.7% (no change)
  • La Porte City (50651): 1.4% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50701): 22.1% (-0.1%)
  • Waterloo (50702): 25.4% (-0.3%)
  • Waterloo (50703): 20.0% (-0.2%)
  • Other: 1.6% (-0.1%)

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 53% (+0.1%)
  • Female: 47% (-0.1%)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-17: 5.3% (+0.2%)
  • 18-40: 52.9% (+0.7%)
  • 41-60: 28.4% (-1.2%)
  • 61-80: 10.7% (+0.2%)
  • 80+: 2.8% (+0.2%)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 9.3% (-0.2%)
  • Black: 23.1% (-0.2%)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.1% (no change)
  • White: 65.5% (+0.4%)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 15.2% (-0.2%)
  • Non-Hispanic: 84.8% (+0.2%)

------------------

Bremer County

Cases: 403 (+15)

14-day average cases per day: 8.9 (+0.4)

Hospitalized: 1 (-1)

Recoveries: 234 (+5)

Deaths: 7 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 39.3% (+1.0%)

Fatality rate: 1.7% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.7% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 1.7% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 18.3% (-0.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1

  • Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 12 cases, 0 recovered

Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)

  • Number of faculty, staff and students testing positive or inconclusive: 43 (-26)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 43 (-26)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 85 (-14)
  • Current campus infection rate: 2.1% (-1.2%)

-----------------

Buchanan County

Cases: 199 (+7)

14-day average cases per day: 1.9 (+0.3)

Hospitalized: 2 (+1)

Recoveries: 139 (+3)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 28.8% (+1.0%)

Fatality rate: 0.5% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.0% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 4.4% (+0.4)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

------------------

Butler County

Cases: 233 (+1)

14-day average cases per day: 3.9 (-0.5)

Hospitalized: 6 (+2)

Recoveries: 208 (+3)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 9.7% (-0.9%)

Fatality rate: 0.9% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.6% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 10.4% (-0.9%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

---------------

Fayette County

Cases: 165 (+1)

14-day average cases per day: 2.3 (-0.1)

Hospitalized: 0 (no change)

Recoveries: 96 (+2)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 38.4% (-0.8%)

Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 0.9% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.2% (-0.5%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

----------------

Floyd County

Cases: 247 (+4)

14-day average cases per day: 4.2 (+0.1)

Hospitalized: 0 (no change)

Recoveries: 198 (+3)

Deaths: 3 (no change)

14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 17.9% (+0.1%)

Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.6% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.3% (+0.2%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

--------------------

Grundy County

Cases: 154 (+7)

14-day average cases per day: 2.8 (+0.4)

Hospitalized: 3 (no change)

Recoveries: 88 (+5)

Deaths: 2 (+1)

14-day average deaths per day: 0.1 (+0.1)

Percent currently infected of total infections: 40.3% (-1.2%)

Fatality rate: 1.3% (+0.6%)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.3% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.4% (-0.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News