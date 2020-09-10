Sept. 10 coronavirus update: New outbreak at Denver Sunset Home, new deaths in Black Hawk, Grundy counties

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 71,956 (+819)
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
14-day average cases per day: 761 (-29)
National ranking in cases per capita: 12th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.02 (-0.02)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.7% (-0.4%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.
Deaths: 1,205 (+20)
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
14-day average deaths per day: 7.4 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 51,640 (+703)
As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 71.8% (+0.2%)
Positive serology tests: 3,153 (+10)
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have already had the virus.
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 302 (-20)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 72 (-5)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 85 (-5)
Hospitalized in intensive care units:
- Statewide: 85 (+2)
- Region 6: 19 (+4)
- Region 2: 21 (+4)
Hospitalized on a ventilator:
- Statewide: 34 (-3)
- Region 6: 5 (+1)
- Region 2: 7 (+1)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 30 (+2)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC current outbreak cases: 784 (+18)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 644 (+8)
- Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 53.4%
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 3 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 3 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 360 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 39 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 3 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 50 (-24)
- Inmates recovered: 243 (+35)
- Staff positive: 6 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 26 (+3)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 5 (-2)
- Staff recovered: 16 (+2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 135 (+3)
- Inmates recovered: 37 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (+2)
- Staff recovered: 3 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 2 (+1)
- Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 4,090 (+31)
14-day average cases per day: 21 (-3.5)
Hospitalized: 23 (+1)
Recoveries: 3,173 (+31)
Deaths: 81 (+2)
14-day average deaths per day: 0.6 (+0.1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 17.4% (-0.2%)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 3.6% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.0% (-0.8%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2
- Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 12 cases (no change), 2 recovered (+1)
- Added Aug. 25: Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 48 cases (no change), 5 recovered (+4)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls): (Info updated Mondays and Fridays: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- Number of faculty, staff and students testing positive: 45 (no change)
- Positive testing rate: 22.96% (no change)
- Number in isolation: 18 (no change)
- Number in quarantine: 75 (no change)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:
- Cedar Falls (50613): 22.5% (+0.7%)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.7% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 0.7% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 1.4% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.1% (-0.1%)
- Waterloo (50702): 25.4% (-0.3%)
- Waterloo (50703): 20.0% (-0.2%)
- Other: 1.6% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 53% (+0.1%)
- Female: 47% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-17: 5.3% (+0.2%)
- 18-40: 52.9% (+0.7%)
- 41-60: 28.4% (-1.2%)
- 61-80: 10.7% (+0.2%)
- 80+: 2.8% (+0.2%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 9.3% (-0.2%)
- Black: 23.1% (-0.2%)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 2.1% (no change)
- White: 65.5% (+0.4%)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 15.2% (-0.2%)
- Non-Hispanic: 84.8% (+0.2%)
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 403 (+15)
14-day average cases per day: 8.9 (+0.4)
Hospitalized: 1 (-1)
Recoveries: 234 (+5)
Deaths: 7 (no change)
14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 39.3% (+1.0%)
Fatality rate: 1.7% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.7% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 1.7% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 18.3% (-0.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1
- Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 12 cases, 0 recovered
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Number of faculty, staff and students testing positive or inconclusive: 43 (-26)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 43 (-26)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 85 (-14)
- Current campus infection rate: 2.1% (-1.2%)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 199 (+7)
14-day average cases per day: 1.9 (+0.3)
Hospitalized: 2 (+1)
Recoveries: 139 (+3)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 28.8% (+1.0%)
Fatality rate: 0.5% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.0% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 4.4% (+0.4)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 233 (+1)
14-day average cases per day: 3.9 (-0.5)
Hospitalized: 6 (+2)
Recoveries: 208 (+3)
Deaths: 2 (no change)
14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 9.7% (-0.9%)
Fatality rate: 0.9% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.6% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 10.4% (-0.9%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 165 (+1)
14-day average cases per day: 2.3 (-0.1)
Hospitalized: 0 (no change)
Recoveries: 96 (+2)
Deaths: 1 (no change)
14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 38.4% (-0.8%)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 0.9% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.2% (-0.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 247 (+4)
14-day average cases per day: 4.2 (+0.1)
Hospitalized: 0 (no change)
Recoveries: 198 (+3)
Deaths: 3 (no change)
14-day average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 17.9% (+0.1%)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.6% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.3% (+0.2%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 154 (+7)
14-day average cases per day: 2.8 (+0.4)
Hospitalized: 3 (no change)
Recoveries: 88 (+5)
Deaths: 2 (+1)
14-day average deaths per day: 0.1 (+0.1)
Percent currently infected of total infections: 40.3% (-1.2%)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (+0.6%)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.3% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.4% (-0.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
