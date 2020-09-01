Sept. 1 coronavirus update: Bremer Co. hits 15% positive threshold

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 11.1% (+0.2%)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of less than 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.

Deaths: 1,121 (+9)

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

14-day average deaths per day: 7 (+0.1)

Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (+1; tied with Ohio) (Info: kff.org)

Recoveries: 47,382 (+719)

As of June 30, IDPH now classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 72.5% (+0.4%)

Positive serology tests: 3,059 (+7)