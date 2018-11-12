WATERLOO – Separate fires damaged a detached garage and destroyed a home in Waterloo over the weekend.
One firefighter suffered minor burns in the house fire, which broke out Sunday morning at 817 Cloverdale Ave. The firefighter returned to work after being treated at a local hospital.
The cause of the Cloverdale fire is still under investigation. The blaze burned through a floor of the split-level home and filled the rest of the house with smoke, said Capt. Kevin Lee with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
No one was living at the house, and the owner had been storing property in the structure, which had been without utilities since spring, according to fire officials. A neighbor noticed smoke coming from the house at about 7:50 a.m. Sunday and called 911.
The prior morning, on Saturday, crews were sent to a fire in a three-stall detached garage at 525 Colorado St. No vehicles were in the garage, but items were being stored in the building. The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m., and a wood-burning stove is believed to the cause, according to fire officials.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.