WATERLOO – Separate fires damaged a detached garage and destroyed a home in Waterloo over the weekend.

One firefighter suffered minor burns in the house fire, which broke out Sunday morning at 817 Cloverdale Ave. The firefighter returned to work after being treated at a local hospital.

The cause of the Cloverdale fire is still under investigation. The blaze burned through a floor of the split-level home and filled the rest of the house with smoke, said Capt. Kevin Lee with Waterloo Fire Rescue.

No one was living at the house, and the owner had been storing property in the structure, which had been without utilities since spring, according to fire officials. A neighbor noticed smoke coming from the house at about 7:50 a.m. Sunday and called 911.

The prior morning, on Saturday, crews were sent to a fire in a three-stall detached garage at 525 Colorado St. No vehicles were in the garage, but items were being stored in the building. The fire was reported shortly after 5 a.m., and a wood-burning stove is believed to the cause, according to fire officials.

