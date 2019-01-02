FAYETTE COUNTY -- An 88-year-old man received serious injuries from an afternoon New Year's Eve crash in Fayette County, while a 23-year-old man received minor injuries during a separate crash, both in snowy and icy conditions.
Norbert Kuennen, 88, of St. Lucas, was eastbound on Nature Road at about 3:45 p.m. Monday when his 2005 Mercury Mariner lost traction and went into the north ditch, according to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
Kuennen's vehicle "traveled a significant distance," rolled and landed upside-down, trapping Kuennen in the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.
Kuennen was freed from the vehicle by emergency crews, transported to Palmer Hospital in West Union and then taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo. His injuries were described as serious.
The vehicle was a total loss.
Fayette County was assisted by Waucoma Fire, St. Lucas Fire, West Union Fire and Tri-State Ambulance.
In the other crash, the sheriff's office received a call about a vehicle in a Volga River Recreation Area ditch at 3:18 p.m. Dec. 31.
Deputies located Jie Teng, 23, of Fayette was found trapped in his 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse, pinned against the banks of a creek, and safely removed with minor injuries, according to deputies.
The vehicle was a total loss.
Fayette County was assisted in that instance by Fayette Ambulance and Fire. The incident remains under investigation.
