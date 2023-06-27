WATERLOO — The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition program provides qualified older adults over the age of 60 with checks to use at farmers’ markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs for unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey.
Ten checks totaling $50 each are given to eligible participants once per program year. The checks are valid through Oct. 31.
Shoppers browse the produce plants from Hoffman Produce Farms of Waterloo during the Cedar Falls Farmers Market at Overman Park.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Eligible participants must:
Be 60 years of age or old, born in or before 1963. Live in the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging service area. Gross household income must be no more than $26,973 for a single person and $36,482 for a married couple.
To receive an application go online to
nei3a.org/our-services/farmers-market-checks.aspx and print off an application or call NEI3A at 1-800-779-8707 to recieve an application in the mail.
After filling out both sides of the application, mail it to: NEI3A – Farmers Markets Checks, 3840 W. Ninth St., Waterloo, IA 50702
