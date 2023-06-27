WATERLOO — The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition program provides qualified older adults over the age of 60 with checks to use at farmers’ markets, roadside stands and community-supported agriculture programs for unprepared, locally grown fruits, vegetables, herbs and honey.

Ten checks totaling $50 each are given to eligible participants once per program year. The checks are valid through Oct. 31.

Eligible participants must:

Be 60 years of age or old, born in or before 1963.

Live in the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging service area.

Gross household income must be no more than $26,973 for a single person and $36,482 for a married couple.

To receive an application go online to nei3a.org/our-services/farmers-market-checks.aspx and print off an application or call NEI3A at 1-800-779-8707 to recieve an application in the mail.

After filling out both sides of the application, mail it to: NEI3A – Farmers Markets Checks, 3840 W. Ninth St., Waterloo, IA 50702

