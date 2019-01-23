CEDAR FALLS — A University of Northern Iowa student, with the help of the university’s Greek community, wants to recognize veterans with valentine cards.
For the second year, Caleb Gipple, a sophomore, has organized Valentines for Vets, a project that gets valentines into the hands of veterans and active service members.
“Valentines for Vets is a philanthropy-based project for our entire Greek community at UNI,” Gipple said.
Gipple started the project last year and was able to send out 150 cards. This year, he’s looking to send 500 Valentine’s Day cards to veterans and active duty service members.
Gipple has a relationship with his hometown’s American Legion in Oskaloosa, and he sends the cards to that organization to distribute.
“We viewed it as an easy way to give back to people that have given so much,” Gipple said.
He hopes to have all 500 cards finished and sent out by today.
“You’re looking at 500 to 600 fraternity and sorority members here at UNI, all college students, all making valentines for veterans,” Gipple said.
It’s a rare sight to see all the different Greek chapters working together toward one goal, Gipple said. “That’s what has been cool is getting over 10 chapters involved in one philanthropy event.”
Sending his appreciation to veterans is important to Gipple.
“One thing I’m blown away by is their passion for others and their caring attitudes,” Gipple said. “That’s one thing that everyone can pretty much agree on, regardless of someone’s political views.”
Next year, Gipple wants to create at least 1,000 cards to send out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.