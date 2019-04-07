WATERLOO — Semper fidelis mean always faithful. It is the motto of the U.S. Marine Corps and is reflected by Marines who served with Kevin Dill.
A group of 17 Marines who served with Dill on embassy duty in Moscow, Russia, and Cairo, Egypt, came to Waterloo for a reunion last week. Many of the Marines came to town Thursday and held an impromptu early reunion before their breakfast at the Grout Museum on Friday.
“All of these guys came, we served together, came here to visit Waterloo because of my illness,” Dill said.
Dill resigned from his position as executive director of the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs office due to a medical diagnosis of Lewy body disease, a terminal condition. The disease has similar symptoms to Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s disease.
“The guys from Moscow, we were part of the detachment during the big spy scandal they had there to clean the embassy,” Dill said. “We were hand picked by the Marine Corps and by Washington, D.C.”
Kenneth Arrington served with Dill in Moscow. He came from Oxon Hill, Md., to visit.
“All of us were real close in the Marine Corps,” Arrington said. “This whole group of guys have been a big part of my life.”
The bond between Arrington, Dill and the other Marines is strong, he said. They all came together 32 years ago in 1987.
“Back then 21, 22-year-old kids really didn’t see their blessing,” Arrington said. “You fast forward now to our lives when we’re 50-year-old plus men and I really see what that blessing has been in my life.”
Moscow was a big part of their military careers and helped them bond together as brothers, Arrington said. “We support each other, and we still support each other to this day.”
When Marines get together, even after being apart for years, “it is like they were here yesterday,” Dill said. “It’s like we were 18 years old again.”
Dale Amdahl is originally from Denver, Iowa, but didn’t meet Dill until they were stationed in Moscow together. Amdahl now lives in Virginia and was able to make it too Waterloo for Dill.
“That was our immediate bond and connection,” Amdahl said. He presented Dill with variety of gifts, including a ceremonial American flag from the Marine Corps.
All of the gifts were hidden during the event in a camouflage military backpack Amdahl brought.
Chuck Howlett, from Viriginia, served with Dill in Cairo.
During Dill’s time Cairo there was a rise in terrorism. It was one of Dill’s first embassy posts.
“I had already been on the post for about a year when he got there,” Howlett said. “He also took the initiative to come and do stuff. He volunteered for things all of the time. He always wanted to learn.”
Dill always made a point to do his job and do it well, he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.