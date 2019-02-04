WATERLOO — Kitchen design, mole warfare, ponds and solar power are among the seminars being offered at the Eastern Iowa Home Improvement and Landscaping Show.
The 68th annual event opens Friday and runs through next Sunday at the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center, sponsored by the Waterloo Exchange Club.
Hours are 3 to 9 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. next Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults; youth 12 and younger are free. On Friday, admission is $5 all day.
On Friday, seminars begin at 4:30 p.m. with “Mole Warfare,” presented Jeff Holper the Mole Hunter, followed at 6 p.m. by “Ponds and Water Features” featuring Bernd Wittneben, and Holper at 7 p.m. with “I Want to Be a Mole Hunter.”
On Saturday, Holper’s seminars are “Mole Warfare” at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and “I Want to Be A Mole Hunter” at 2 p.m. Other seminars include Jake Rabe at 11 a.m. with “Solar Power and Zeroing in on Net Zero,” and Wittnben’s pond and water features session at noon; Katie Bell’s “Kitchen Design Trends: at 1 p.m., “Designing for Today’s Interior Spaces” with Julie Meyers at 3 p.m.; and Jason Gidean at 5 p.m. with “Going Solar – Homeowner’s Perspective.”
Sunday’s seminars begin at noon with “Mole Warfare” and “Ponds and Water Features.” Bell’s “Kitchen Design Trends” is at 1 p.m., followed at 2 p.m. by “Geothermal Heating & Cooling: Digging Deep for Energy Savings” with Jeremy Lang, and “I Want to Be A Mole Hunter” with Holper.
The Hillbilly Silly Science Spectacular is at noon, 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 3 p.m. next Sunday in the upstairs seminar room.
