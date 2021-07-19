Semi truck drove off U.S. Highway 20 Saturday

WATERLOO — A semi truck and trailer drove off of U.S. Highway 20 Saturday evening and nearly landed in Black Hawk Creek.

Waterloo police responded at 6 p.m. to the one-vehicle accident on westbound Highway 20. It happened just west of a construction zone where there is a single lane of traffic each way.

The semi truck had gone off the travel portion of the road and drove into a grouping of trees, sustaining damage to the vehicle. The report said the trailer was being held upright by the trees and the truck had come to a stop just before the creek.

The driver, who was not injured, told police another semi was passing him on the inside lane and started to change lanes, causing him to move right and eventually lose control. However, witnesses traveling behind the semi that went off the road told police they didn’t observe another truck nearby.

Police did not release the name of the driver but said he has a Florida address and works for a company called Smart Transportation. The semi was towed from the scene Sunday morning.

