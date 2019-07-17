{{featured_button_text}}

TAMA --- Some 400 turkeys perished in a semi rollover accident Wednesday morning, and a deer may be behind the crash.

Tama County sheriff’s deputies were called to the crash on Highway 30 a mile west of the casino at about 1:49 a.m. No other vehicles were involved, and the semi driver was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, according to deputies.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The driver told deputies a deer had crossed the roadway, and he swerved to miss it. The trailer was hauling live turkeys, and an estimated 400 died when it tipped over, deputies said. The roadway was closed while the livestock was loaded onto another truck.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

Load comments