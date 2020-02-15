Semi driver suffers serious injuries in Highway 20 crash in Grundy County

WELLSBURG -- Two people were hurt in a collision of two semis on Highway 20 near Wellsburg Friday.
The Iowa State Patrol identified the injured as Darin Kruse, 49, of Lone Rock, Iowa, the driver of one of the semis, and Franalbis Rodriguez, 35, of Edinburg, Texas, the driver of the other semi.
The crash was reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 near mile marker 186.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
Troopers said Kruse's semi struck and rear-ended the other semi. The report states that Kruse suffered life-threatening injuries. He was air-lifted to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Rodriguez was listed as injured in the report but it did not specify if he was transported to the hospital.
The crash remains under investigation. Helping at the scene was the Grundy County Sheriff's Office and Wellsburg EMS and Fire Department and AirCare Ambulance.
Photos: Jodi Huisentruit disappearance
Huisentruit
Mason City Police Capt. Mike Halverson oversees the removal of Jodi Huisentruit's car from the Key Apartments. Huisentruit was reported missing on June 27, 1995. To Halverson's left is tow truck driver Terry Grell and Officers Craig Prahm and Tiffany Creekmur.
JEFF HEINZ, The Globe Gazette
JODI HUISENTRUIT
Globe-Gazette photo by JEFF HEINZ. Mason City Police officers check in front of Jodi Huisentruit's car for clues to her disappearance.
msc
Huisentruit
Mason City Police Deptartment records manager Lowell Willock, officers Tiffany Creekmur and Craig Prahm, and investigator Susan Linkenmeyer at the scene of the Key Apartments parking lot on the day Jodi Huisentruit disappeared in 1995.
JEFF HEINZ, The Globe Gazette
HUISENTRUIT
Globe-Gazette photo by JEFF HEINZ. Mason City firefighters from the left, Steve Bull, Larry Meggers and Bruce Quam search in the Winnebago River behind Jodi Huisentruit’s apartment for clues to her disappearance.
msc
HUISENTRUIT
Jodi Huisentruit.
msc
HUISENTRUIT
Jodi Huisentruit, former KIMT anchor
msc
Huisentruit
Globe Gazette File Photo/Michael Faas Media from Minn. and Iowa gather at the Mason City Police Department, on June 29, 1995 for a news conference on the disappearance of KIMT anchor woman Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit was reported missing, during the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
msc
Huisentruit
Globe Gazette File Photo/Michael Faas. Mason City Police Department Investigators seach a dumpster for any clues leading to the disappearance of KIMT anchor woman, Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit was reported missing in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
msc
JODI HUISENTRUIT
Globe-Gazette photo by JEFF HEINZ. Lowell Willock, right, of the Mason City Police Department, dusts a light post for fingerprints outside the apartment of Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit lived in the Key Apartments at 600 N. Kentucky Ave. at the time of her disappearance. Huisentruit's Mazda Miata is to the left of Willock. Next to the car was found shoes, keys and other items scattered on the ground.
msc
JODI_STICKER
A bumper sticker for missing KIMT-TV anchor Jodi Huisentruit.
msc
Jodi Huisentruit portrait
Huisentruit case
Jodi Huisentruit.
msc
Huisentruit
Mason City Police Department Investigators seach a dumpster for any clues leading to the disappearance of KIMT anchor woman, Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit was reported missing in the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
Globe Gazette File Photo/Michael Faas
Huisentruit case
From the left, Mason City Police Department records manager Lowell Willock, officers Tiffany Creekmur and Craig Prahm, and investigator Susan Linkenmeyer at the scene of the Key Apartments parking lot on the day Jodi Huisentruit disappeared, June 27, 1995.
JEFF HEINZ/The Globe Gazette
Huisentruit case
Jodi Huisentruit bumper sticker
msc
Huisentruit case
Lowell Willock, right, of the Mason City Police Department, dusts a light post for fingerprints June 27, 1995 outside the apartment of Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit lived in the Key Apartments at 600 N. Kentucky Ave. At the time of her disappearance. Huisentruit's Mazda Miata is to the left of Willock. Next to the car were shoes, keys and other items scattered on the ground.
Globe-Gazette photo by JEFF HEINZ
Huisentruit case
Globe-Gazette photo by JEFF HEINZ. Mason City firefighters, from the left, Steve Bull, Larry Meggers and Bruce Quam search in the Winnebago River behind Jodi Huisentruit's apartment for clues to her disappearance.
msc
Huisentruit
Mason City Police Capt. Mike Halverson oversees the removal of Jodi Huisentruit's car from the Key Apartments. Huisentruit was reported missing on June 27, 1995. To Halverson's left is tow truck driver Terry Grell and officers Craig Prahm and Tiffany Creekmur.
Globe Gazette Photo/Jeff Heinz
Huisentruit
From the left, Mason City Police Records Manager Lowell Willock, officers Tiffany Creekmur and Craig Prahm, and investigator Susan Linkenmeyer at the scene of the Key Apartments parking lot on the day Jodi Huisentruit disappeared, June 27, 1995.
JEFF HEINZ/The Globe Gazette
Huisentruit
Media from Minnesota and Iowa gather at the Mason City Police Department, on June 29, 1995 for a news conference on the disappearance of KIMT anchor woman Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit was reported missing, during the early morning hours of June 27, 1995.
Globe Gazette File Photo/Michael Faas
Find Jodi
Beth Bednar, author of "Dead Air," a book about the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit, speaks during a gathering of friends and the
FindJodi.com group June 5, 2018, in Mason City on the news anchor's 50th birthday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Jodi Billboard
One of four new billboards in Mason City featuring pictures of Jodi Huisentruit, urging citizens with information on her disappearance to come forward, is seen May 31, 2018, on North Federal Avenue in Mason City.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Jodi Walk
Rose Tobin of Mason City leads a group of approximately 35 people down North Kentucky Avenue on June 27, 2015, for the Walk for Jodi memorial walk in Mason City. The group began the walk at the Riverside Friends Church across from the Key Apartments and ended at the KIMT television station where Jodi Huisentruit worked when she was abducted in 1995. Tobin was the manager of the Key Apartments where Huisentruit lived at the time of her abduction.
CHRIS ZOELLER, The Globe Gazette
Jodi Huisentruit memorial walk
People pray before a walk in memorial of missing KIMT news anchor Jodi Huisentruit on June 27, 2015, in Mason City. The walk went from Riverside Friends Church to KIMT studios. The church is across the street from the apartments where officials believe the anchor was abducted in 1995. She has never been found.
MOLLY MONTAG, the Globe Gazette
balloons
Students in the YMCA Teen Leadership program release balloons during the candlelight vigil in June 2000 at KIMT for Jodi Huisentruit.
KELLI WENCL/The Globe Gazette
Frank Stearns
Investigator Frank Stearns looks through the file of the Jodi Huisentruit case.
Globe-Gazette photo by JENNIFER RAMSEYER
Kuns reaction
Amy Kuns of KXLT Fox 47 listens to the announcement by Sheriff Kevin Pals on July 15, 2004, that the remains found were not that of her former KIMT co-worker, Jodi Huisentruit.
ARIAN SCHUESSLER/The Globe Gazette
John Vansice
John Vansice, an acquaintance of Jodi Huisentruit, is believed to be the one of the last people who saw the 27-year-old news anchor alive before her disappearance on June 27, 1995.
findjodi.com
Huisentruit - five years
Regan Banks talks to students in the YMCA youth groups during a ceremony in June 2000 for missing anchorwoman Jodi Huisentruit, outside the KIMT studio. The event marked the five-year anniversary since her disappearance.
Globe-Gazette photo by KELLI WENCL
Huisentruit
Jodi Huisentruit's Sister
Globe-Gazette photo
Huisentruit
Mason City Police officers check in front of Jodi Huisentruit's car for clues to her disappearance, June 27, 1995.
Globe-Gazette photo by JEFF HEINZ
Huisentruit
Lowell Willock, right, of the Mason City Police Department, dusts a light post for fingerprints June 27, 1995 outside the apartment of Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit lived in the Key Apartments at 600 N. Kentucky Ave. at the time of her disappearance. Huisentruit's Mazda Miata is to the left of Willock. Next to the car was found shoes, keys and other items scattered on the ground.
Globe-Gazette photo by JEFF HEINZ
Huisentruit
KIMT TV reporter Stephanie Angelson wipes a tear away during the candlelight vigil for Jodi Huisentruit, June 27, 2001, at the KIMT studio. The vigil marked the sixth anniversary of the disappearance of the TV anchor woman.
KELLI WENCL/The Globe Gazette
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter