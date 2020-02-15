Semi driver suffers serious injuries in Highway 20 crash in Grundy County

WELLSBURG -- Two people were hurt in a collision of two semis on Highway 20 near Wellsburg Friday.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the injured as Darin Kruse, 49, of Lone Rock, Iowa, the driver of one of the semis, and Franalbis Rodriguez, 35, of Edinburg, Texas, the driver of the other semi.

The crash was reported at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the westbound lanes of Highway 20 near mile marker 186.

Troopers said Kruse's semi struck and rear-ended the other semi. The report states that Kruse suffered life-threatening injuries. He was air-lifted to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center. Rodriguez was listed as injured in the report but it did not specify if he was transported to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Helping at the scene was the Grundy County Sheriff's Office and Wellsburg EMS and Fire Department and AirCare Ambulance.

