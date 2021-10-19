 Skip to main content
Semi driver, dogs, escape injury in semi crash in Cedar Falls

New Cedar Falls Police patch.

CEDAR FALLS – A semi driver and her dogs avoided injury when her truck tipped over on Cedar Falls highway interchange on Monday.

Sherrill Hustler of Concrete, Wash., apparently lost control of her Stella Rose Van Lines semi at the Highway 58/Highway 218 interchange around 2:30 p.m., and the vehicle rolled onto its side, according to Cedar Falls police.

Hustler and her four dogs were trapped inside the cab and were freed by crews with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue and Cedar Falls police. MercyOne Paramedics assisted at the scene.

