Semi cab catches fire at Waterloo truck stop

WATERLOO – Fire leveled a semi cab that was parked at a Waterloo truck stop on Saturday.
No injuries were reported. The driver had left his semi’s auxiliary power running in parking lot when he went to the Casey’s General Store on Ranchero Road, according to fire officials.
The cab caught fire, burning the vehicle down to the frame and dealing minor heat damage to two trailers parked on either side and another lone cab parked in front.
Jeff Reinitz
Police and Courts Reporter
I started with The Courier in 1999 and cover criminal justice and public safety.
