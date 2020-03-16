Self-isolating due to coronavirus? You may be eligible for unemployment, says Iowa governor

DES MOINES -- If you're stuck at home self-isolating, caring for a family member or otherwise laid off due to coronavirus -- and you aren't able to work from home -- the state is allowing you to receive unemployment benefits, the governor announced Monday.

Iowa Workforce Development announced those who were laid off due to COVID-19 coronavirus, as well as those who "have to stay home to self-isolate, care for family members or due to illness related to COVID-19" are eligible to receive unemployment, "provided you meet all other eligibility requirements," the agency said Monday.

"Iowa has incredible employers accommodating the needs of Iowans during the disruption caused by COVID-19," Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a statement Monday afternoon. "The state of Iowa is doing everything we can to ease the process and shorten the time it will take for Iowans to receive unemployment benefits."

Besides allowing additional direct and indirect COVID-19 eligibility, Iowa Workforce Development was noting it was not charging employers for COVID-19 claims and would be waiving fact-finding interviews for those claims.

The agency was asking employers to "utilize paid leave and telework options" before temporarily laying off employees.