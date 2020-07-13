See which local businesses got millions from the Paycheck Protection Program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — Tens of millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program went to a few big businesses and employers in Black Hawk County, while thousands of other Iowa businesses received small loans averaging around $30,000, according to new data provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The SBA on Monday released incomplete data on each of the 4.9 million loans made to businesses nationwide as the economy reeled during this spring’s coronavirus-related business closures.

Those loans, according to businesses receiving them, saved upward of 20,000 jobs in Black Hawk County alone.

“The PPP loan absolutely gave us a rope to grab onto,” said Kris Hansen, CEO of Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls. He said more than of 200 jobs at his company may have been lost otherwise, about a fourth of his workforce. “We still don’t know where this is all heading, but at least it gave us time to catch our breath and make data-driven and cognitive decisions about how to react to this.”