See which Black Hawk Co. businesses got millions from the Paycheck Protection Program

WATERLOO — Tens of millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program went to a few big businesses and employers in Black Hawk County, while thousands of other Iowa businesses received small loans averaging around $30,000, according to new data provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The SBA on Monday released incomplete data on each of the 4.9 million loans made to businesses nationwide as the economy reeled during this spring’s coronavirus-related business closures.
Those loans, according to businesses receiving them, saved upward of 20,000 jobs in Black Hawk County alone.
“The PPP loan absolutely gave us a rope to grab onto,” said Kris Hansen, CEO of Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls. He said more than of 200 jobs at his company may have been lost otherwise, about a fourth of his workforce. “We still don’t know where this is all heading, but at least it gave us time to catch our breath and make data-driven and cognitive decisions about how to react to this.”
Western Home was one of four companies in Black Hawk County — and among 48 companies in Iowa — that received at least $5 million in PPP loans “designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll,” according to the SBA’s website.
Bertch Cabinet Manufacturing and Cedar Valley Medical Specialists in Waterloo, Harrison Truck Centers in Elk Run Heights and Western Home Communities were each the recipient of between $5 million and $10 million in PPP loans apiece, according to the SBA, which only listed the range of the loans, not exact amounts.
Bertch noted in SBA documentation its PPP loan retained 500 jobs, while Cedar Valley Medical Specialists said it retained 379 jobs, Harrison Truck Centers said it retained 477 jobs and Western Home said it retained 500 jobs.
Three of the four loans were processed at Farmers State Bank, according to the SBA, while Western Home processed its loan through BankIowa.
Western Home received $6.4 million, Hansen said. The company includes Western Home, four other long-term care facilities, Diamond Event Center and three restaurants, and manages several other facilities in the area.
“The PPP is providing much-needed relief to millions of American small businesses, supporting more than 51 million jobs,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a release. “Today’s release of loan data strikes the appropriate balance of providing the American people with transparency, while protecting sensitive payroll and personal income information of small businesses.”
The loans will be forgiven if at least 60% of funds were used for payroll. Otherwise, loans accrue 1% interest.
Hansen said his organization has spent 94% of the money on payroll and doesn’t anticipate having to pay any of it back.
“This overall was a very good thing, and very impactful thing,” he said.
Though the SBA said the PPP loans “have reached diverse communities proportionally, across all income levels and demographics,” the data provided by the SBA show that, of those answering the demographic questions of race, gender and veteran status, all 48 Iowa companies receiving more than $5 million are white-owned.
Only three — including Western Home — are female-owned, and only one is owned by a military veteran: Schumacher Elevator in Denver.
That’s despite 15.2% of Iowa businesses being female-owned, 12.9% being nonwhite owned and 15.2% being majority veteran-owned, according to the Iowa Economic Development Authority.
$2-$5 million
Six Black Hawk County companies received between $2 and $5 million each.
Bossard of Cedar Falls said it retained 272 jobs with its loan, New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls — filing under Cedar Falls Lutheran Home — said it retained 390 jobs, Exceptional Persons Inc. of Waterloo retained 293 jobs, Goodwill Industries of Northeast Iowa in Waterloo retained 500 jobs, Professional Office Services of Waterloo kept 256 jobs, and Young Plumbing and Heating of Waterloo kept 121 jobs, according to the SBA.
Of the 278 Iowa companies receiving between $2 and $5 million, just five were nonwhite owned, eight were owned by a woman and five were owned by a military veteran. None of those was among Black Hawk County companies.
$1-$2 million
Out of 526 Iowa companies receiving between $1 and $2 million in PPP loans each, 24 are in Black Hawk County. Those companies said the loans would help retain 2,956 jobs.
They were:
- Advanced Heat Treat of Waterloo, 144 jobs.
- Pillar of Cedar Valley (filing under Black Hawk Nursing and Rehabilitation) of Waterloo, 166 jobs.
- Black Hawk Engineering of Cedar Falls, no jobs listed as retained.
- Cedar Valley Catholic Schools of Waterloo, 101 jobs.
- Cedar Valley Corp. of Waterloo, 83 jobs.
- Cedar Valley Hospice of Waterloo, 91 jobs.
- Dan Deery Motor Company of Waterloo, 95 jobs.
- Dan Deery Motor Company of Cedar Falls, 102 jobs.
- Distek Integration of Cedar Falls, 97 jobs.
- Families First Counseling Services of Iowa of Waterloo, 200 jobs.
- Friendship Village (filing under Friends of Faith Retirement Homes) of Waterloo, 274 jobs.
- Gray Transportation of Waterloo, 160 jobs.
- -Hogan-Hansen of Waterloo, 81 jobs.
- K&W Electric of Cedar Falls, 108 jobs.
- KBFD Management of Waterloo, 123 jobs.
- Mudd of Cedar Falls, 130 jobs.
- Northeast Iowa Family Practice Center (filing under Northeast Iowa Medical Education Foundation) of Waterloo, 70 jobs.
- Peoples Community Health Clinic of Waterloo, 148 jobs.
- Rydell Motor Company of Waterloo, 138 jobs.
- Short’s Travel Management of Waterloo, 155 jobs.
- Spinutech of Cedar Falls, 75 jobs.
- Warren Transport of Waterloo, 143 jobs.
- Waterloo Warehousing and Service, 105 jobs.
- Witham Auto Centers of Waterloo, 167 jobs.
Of the 526 Iowa companies, just seven are nonwhite-owned, none in Black Hawk County. A total of 33 — including Cedar Valley Hospice, Friendship Village and Peoples Clinic — are female-owned, and only five — including Witham Auto Centers — are veteran-owned.
$350K-$1 million
Another 93 companies in Black Hawk County received loans between $350,000 and $1 million, out of 1,820 Iowa companies receiving a PPP loan in that range.
Of those in Black Hawk County:
Waterloo: 51 Four female-owned (Awre Inc., Back Alley Printers, Beecher Field Walker Morris Hoffman and Johnson P.C., Crystal Distribution Services, Iowa Wall Systems, North Star Community Services), one veteran-owned (Schoitz Engineering)
Cedar Falls: 34.
Hudson: 3 (Bill Colwell Ford, 56 jobs; Foundation Service Corp., 42 jobs; and Municipal Pipe Tool Company, 46 jobs).
Janesville: 2 (B&B Manufacturing, 57 jobs; and Modern Builders, 88 jobs).
Dunkerton: 1 (Dunkerton Cooperative Elevator, 25 jobs).
Gilbertville: 1 (Bosco Catholic School System, 43 jobs).
Jesup: 1 (Corkery Transport, 36 jobs).
$150K-$350K
Out of 3,264 Iowa companies receiving PPP loans between $150,000 and $350,000, 135 companies were in Black Hawk County.
In Black Hawk County, all had white owners, eight were female-owned and one was veteran-owned:
Waterloo: 75 (four female-owned — Agstaff Inc., Annie M. Kontos P.C., Locke Funeral Services and Performance Carbide).
Cedar Falls: 49 (four female-owned — Arthur L. Davis Publishing Agency, Cedar Brook Dental Group, Performance Bodies and Scratch Cupcakery).
Hudson: 4 (Degener-Juhl Farm Partnership, no jobs listed; Holmes Welding and Fabrication, 12 jobs; Hudson Hardware, Plumbing and Heating, 22 jobs; and Nutri-Ject Systems, no jobs listed).
Jesup: 4 (B&B Farm Store, 24 jobs; Farmers Mutual Telephone Company, 14 jobs; Hawkeye Metal Spinning (veteran-owned), 15 jobs; Kite Construction, 24 jobs).
Janesville: 2 (CV Corporation, 22 jobs; and Richway Industries, 28 jobs).
Dunkerton: 1 (Bart Brothers Construction, 19 jobs).
Loans under $150,000
The SBA did not name business that received loans under $150,000.
Among Black Hawk County cities, Waterloo had the most businesses apply and received the most money, Cedar Falls retained the most jobs from those small loans, and La Porte City received the most money by population.
Dunkerton had the highest cost to retain one job, at more than $9,000, and Elk Run Heights had the highest average amount a business received, at more than $60,000, though only two businesses in that city received PPP loans under $150,000.
Cedar Falls
Number of businesses receiving loans less than $150,000: 562.
Total amount of money received: $20,436,094.
Average amount of money received: $36,363.
Jobs retained: 3,934.
Cost to retain one job: $5,195.
Money received per capita: $498.
Nonwhite owned businesses receiving loans: 8 (1.4%).
Female-owned businesses receiving loans: 55 (9.8%).
Businesses owned by military veterans receiving loans: 3 (0.5%).
Dunkerton
Number of businesses receiving loans less than $150,000: 24.
Total amount of money received: $531,974.
Average amount of money received: $22,166.
Jobs retained: 58.
Cost to retain one job: $9,172.
Money received per capita: $635.
Nonwhite owned businesses receiving loans: 0
Female-owned businesses receiving loans: 1 (4.2%).
Businesses owned by military veterans receiving loans: 0.
Elk Run Heights
Number of businesses receiving loans less than $150,000: 2.
Total amount of money received: $123,954.
Average amount of money received: $61,977.
Jobs retained: 20.
Cost to retain one job: $6,198.
Money received per capita: $107.
Nonwhite owned businesses receiving loans: 0.
Female-owned businesses receiving loans: 0.
Businesses owned by military veterans receiving loans: 0.
Evansdale
Number of businesses receiving loans less than $150,000: 35.
Total amount of money received: $1,070,994.
Average amount of money received: $30,600.
Jobs retained: 156.
Cost to retain one job: $6,865.
Money received per capita: $225.
Nonwhite owned businesses receiving loans: 0.
Female-owned businesses receiving loans: 5 (14.3%).
Businesses owned by military veterans receiving loans: 0.
Gilbertville
Number of businesses receiving loans less than $150,000: 8.
Total amount of money received: $207,386.
Average amount of money received: $25,923.
Jobs retained: 33.
Cost to retain one job: $6,284.
Money received per capita: $284.
Non-white owned businesses receiving loans: 0.
Female-owned businesses receiving loans: 0.
Businesses owned by military veterans receiving loans: 0.
Hudson
Number of businesses receiving loans less than $150,000: 51.
Total amount of money received: $1,343,281.
Average amount of money received: $26,339.
Jobs retained: 227.
Cost to retain one job: $5,918.
Money received per capita: $545.
Nonwhite owned businesses receiving loans: 0.
Female-owned businesses receiving loans: 4 (7.8%).
Businesses owned by military veterans receiving loans: 0.
Janesville
Number of businesses receiving loans less than $150,000: 26.
Total amount of money received: $479,642.
Average amount of money received: $18,448.
Jobs retained: 77.
Cost to retain one job: $6,229.
Money received per capita: $488.
Nonwhite owned businesses receiving loans: 0.
Female-owned businesses receiving loans: 4 (15.4%).
Businesses owned by military veterans receiving loans: 0.
Jesup
Number of businesses receiving loans less than $150,000: 77.
Total amount of money received: $1,761,484.
Average amount of money received: $22,876.
Jobs retained: 276.
Cost to retain one job: $6,382.
Money received per capita: $650.
Non-white owned businesses receiving loans: 0.
Female-owned businesses receiving loans: 3 (3.9%).
Businesses owned by military veterans receiving loans: 0.
La Porte City
Number of businesses receiving loans less than $150,000: 54.
Total amount of money received: $1,570,113.
Average amount of money received: $29,076.
Jobs retained: 202.
Cost to retain one job: $7,773.
Money received per capita: $695.
Non-white owned businesses receiving loans: 0.
Female-owned businesses receiving loans: 4 (7.4%).
Businesses owned by military veterans receiving loans: 0.
Raymond
Number of businesses receiving loans less than $150,000: 4.
Total amount of money received: $95,617.
Average amount of money received: $23,904.
Jobs retained: 12.
Cost to retain one job: $7,968.
Money received per capita: $119.
Nonwhite owned businesses receiving loans: 0.
Female-owned businesses receiving loans: 0.
Businesses owned by military veterans receiving loans: 0.
Washburn
Number of businesses receiving loans less than $150,000: 10.
Total amount of money received: $385,807.
Average amount of money received: $38,581.
Jobs retained: 89.
Cost to retain one job: $4,335.
Money received per capita: $440.
Non-white owned businesses receiving loans: 0.
Female-owned businesses receiving loans: 1 (10%).
Businesses owned by military veterans receiving loans: 0.
Waterloo
Number of businesses receiving loans less than $150,000: 653.
Total amount of money received: $23,266,548.
Average amount of money received: $35,630.
Jobs retained: 3,659.
Cost to retain one job: $6,359.
Money received per capita: $343.
Nonwhite owned businesses receiving loans: 9 (1.4%).
Female-owned businesses receiving loans: 32 (4.9%).
Businesses owned by military veterans receiving loans: 8 (1.3%).
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.