You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
See how much Northeast Iowa candidates raised in the last two months -- and how much they've got in the bank
0 comments
top story

See how much Northeast Iowa candidates raised in the last two months -- and how much they've got in the bank

{{featured_button_text}}

Political candidates for the Iowa Legislature in Northeast Iowa raised plenty of money on both sides of the aisle ahead of the November election, according to their most recent financial reports.

Campaign finance disclosures were due Sunday to the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board, covering the two-month period between May 15 and July 14.

The Iowa Democratic Party's State Central Committee reported it had raised more than $579,000 this reporting period, and had more than $1.6 million in cash on hand.

By contrast, the Republican Party of Iowa's State Central Committee reported raising more than $458,000 and had a little over $791,000 in cash on hand.

Individual contests in Northeast Iowa varied widely by district. Most sitting legislators raised more money than their challengers in the last two months, and had more cash in the bank.

But that wasn't true across the board.

Republican Harold Youngblut reported raising $19,420 to incumbent Sen. Eric Giddens' $6,844.20 in the Senate District 30 race, which encompasses parts of Cedar Falls, Waterloo and Hudson.

Youngblut said he was "humbled by the support" in a release Monday touting the numbers.

But Youngblut also has far less cash on hand -- just over $20,000, less than half of the more than $49,000 Giddens has in the bank.

In some cases, Democratic challengers are seeing bigger fundraising numbers than the Republican incumbents, like Senate District 32, where Pam Egli raised more in the last two months -- nearly $20,000 -- than incumbent Republican and Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson has in total.

Democrat Selden Spencer is also far outraising his rival in House District 49, where Rep. Dave Deyoe reported not raising a single cent this cycle. The same was true for Democrat Kayla Koether, whose narrow defeat in District 55 has propelled her to a huge fundraising lead over Rep. Michael Bergan.

But in District 50, Republican and current Speaker of the House Pat Grassley has outraised everyone in Northeast Iowa with an eye-popping $113,045 and has more than $650,000 in the bank, compared to his Democratic rival Dennis Evans' $4,779.93 cash on hand.

Here's how much each candidate has raised and how much they have in the bank as the Nov. 3 election creeps closer:

Iowa Senate

District 26

Republican and incumbent Sen. Waylon Brown (unopposed): Raised $13,550; cash on hand $36,514.53.

District 28

Democrat Matt Tapscott: Raised $14,790.20; cash on hand $35,368.45.

Republican and Spillville Mayor Michael T. Klimesh: Raised $2,345; cash on hand $2,661.58.

District 30

Democrat and incumbent Sen. Eric Giddens: Raised $6,844.20; cash on hand $49,442.65.

Republican Harold Youngblut: Raised $19,420; cash on hand $20,283.43.

District 32

Republican and incumbent Sen. Craig Johnson: Raised $310; cash on hand $16,847.51.

Democrat Pam Egli: Raised $19,718.69; cash on hand $65,938.46.

District 36

Republican and incumbent Sen. Jeff Edler: Raised $4,250; cash on hand $32,189.66.

Democrat David Degner: Raised $16,107.28; cash on hand $19,098.91.

District 48

Republican and incumbent Sen. Dan Zumbach (unopposed): Raised $500; cash on hand $33,218.71.

Iowa House

District 49

Republican and incumbent Rep. Dave Deyoe: Raised $0; cash on hand $3,522.85.

Democrat Selden Spencer: Raised $12,036; cash on hand $16,369.74.

District 50

Republican and incumbent Speaker of the House Pat Grassley: Raised $113,045; cash on hand $653,607.52.

Democrat Dennis Evans: Raised $2,160; cash on hand $4,779.93.

District 51

Republican and incumbent Rep. Jane Bloomingdale: Raised $3,105.70; cash on hand $24,410.54.

Democrat Jane Podgorniak: Raised $1,750; cash on hand $5,349.99.

District 52

Democrat and incumbent Rep. Todd Prichard: Raised $9,760.22; cash on hand $63,200.35.

Republican Craig Clark: Raised $650.01; cash on hand $1,664.61.

District 54

Democrat Karen Koenig: Raised $200; cash on hand -$174.

Republican Shannon Latham: Raised $6,090; cash on hand $8,787.47.

Independent Bennett Smith: Raised $0; cash on hand $1,015.

District 55

Republican and incumbent Rep. Michael Bergan: Raised $430; cash on hand $12,301.48.

Democrat Kayla Koether: Raised $27,836.25; cash on hand $76,903.33.

District 59

Democrat and incumbent Rep. Bob Kressig (unopposed): Raised $0; cash on hand $20,486.81.

District 60

Democrat and incumbent Rep. Dave Williams: Raised $6,243.25; cash on hand $27,435.14.

Republican Ryan Howard: Raised $200; cash on hand $100.59.

District 61

Democrat and incumbent Rep. Timi Brown-Powers (unopposed): Raised $0.98; cash on hand $4,353.52.

District 62

Democrat and incumbent Rep. Ras Smith (unopposed): Raised $876; cash on hand $2,261.06.

District 63

Republican and incumbent Rep. Sandy Salmon: Raised $10,505; cash on hand $13,758.55.

Democrat Carissa Froyum: Raised $4,388; cash on hand $32,695.06.

District 64

Democrat and incumbent Rep. Bruce Bearinger: No report on file. (Last report for May 19 showed $7,556.23 cash on hand.)

Republican Chad Ingels: Raised $4,285; cash on hand $4,422.53.

Iowa House District 72

Incumbent Republican Iowa Rep. Dean Fisher: Raised $2,970; cash on hand $14,561.12.

Democrat Christina Blackcloud: Raised $6,721.30; cash on hand $6,964.26.

Iowa House District 95

Democrat Christian Andrews: Raised $45,293.74; cash on hand $68,407.71.

Republican and Alburnett Mayor Charlie McClintock: Raised $1,520; cash on hand $2,222.01.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News