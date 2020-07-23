See how much Northeast Iowa candidates raised in the last two months -- and how much they've got in the bank

But Youngblut also has far less cash on hand -- just over $20,000, less than half of the more than $49,000 Giddens has in the bank.

In some cases, Democratic challengers are seeing bigger fundraising numbers than the Republican incumbents, like Senate District 32, where Pam Egli raised more in the last two months -- nearly $20,000 -- than incumbent Republican and Iowa Sen. Craig Johnson has in total.

Democrat Selden Spencer is also far outraising his rival in House District 49, where Rep. Dave Deyoe reported not raising a single cent this cycle. The same was true for Democrat Kayla Koether, whose narrow defeat in District 55 has propelled her to a huge fundraising lead over Rep. Michael Bergan.

But in District 50, Republican and current Speaker of the House Pat Grassley has outraised everyone in Northeast Iowa with an eye-popping $113,045 and has more than $650,000 in the bank, compared to his Democratic rival Dennis Evans' $4,779.93 cash on hand.

Here's how much each candidate has raised and how much they have in the bank as the Nov. 3 election creeps closer:

Iowa Senate

District 26