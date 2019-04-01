WATERLOO – A plate and symbolic foods will help tell “The Seder Story,” commemorating Passover, one of the most sacred holidays in the Jewish faith, at the Sons of Jacob Synagogue on Sunday.
The family-friendly event is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the synagogue, located at 411 E. Mitchell Ave., and is free and open to the public. It is one of the “Knowing Your Neighbors: Sharing Sacred Seasons” programs co-sponsored by the Cedar Valley Interfaith Council.
In the aftermath of last fall’s Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooting and the recent New Zealand mosque shooting, Rabbi Rebecca Kushner said this program is a way to reach out to others and promote understanding.
“Insecurity is based on hate — what you don’t know, you hate and fear. It’s critical not to be afraid of each other and to trust each other enough to step through someone else’s door and look through a different lens. That’s how you understand. Try something different than fear and hate,” she said.
“We’re all interested in who we are, who our neighbors are, how they celebrate their holy days, and we want to share how we celebrate, make it accessible to other people and help them participate as far as possible. This is a happy time for us to gather and celebrate.”
Passover commemorates the Israelites’ escape from bondage in ancient Egypt and how the Prophet Moses, guided by Hashem (the Almighty), took the Jewish people from slavery to freedom. The Seder plate holds symbolic foods that tell the story, and Rabbi Kushner will explain the ritual meal and Passover while participants sample foods, including matzo, an unleavened flatbread.
Samantha Mensinger, Dr. Naomi McCormick and Rabbi Kushner collaborated on the program, which also will include an impromptu play cast and directed by Mensinger, “The Ten Plagues.” Any child may participate.
Children’s activities, including a Passover coloring book, are planned. The program ends with an Afikomen hunt in which every child who finds hidden matzo will win a prize.
There will be singing and light refreshments, including coconut macaroons, a traditional Passover sweet.
For more information, call 233-9448.
