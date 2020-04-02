Section of College Street to be closed starting Thursday

CEDAR FALLS — A private contractor is closing College Street between 18th and 19th streets starting Thursday for sanitary sewer and water service-related work.
A full closure will be in effect for approximately five days, depending on the weather. A detour will be set up utilizing West 18th Street, Olive Street and West 19th Street. Access will be maintained to residential properties.
City officials ask people to be safe and stay away from the construction area. Heavy equipment will be moving back and forth on the closed street. They advise staying behind the sidewalk on the property side during the construction work.
PHOTOS: Cedar Valley residents on 'American Ninja Warrior'
Cedar Falls resident and Ninja U gym owner Scott Behrends, 39, along with Hudson native and UNI student Jackson Twait, 21, both got onto the 2019 season of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior."
Behrends and Twait both got separate calls to separate cities -- Behrends in Tacoma, Washington, and Twait in Cincinnati -- and both taped their episodes in May.
In late June and early July, when the episodes aired, the Cedar Valley learned both contestants hit the buzzer, moving on to their respective City Final (which both have already taped). Both of those episodes are expected to air sometime in August 2019.
Here's a photo gallery of the pair as they trained and appeared on the show so far.
