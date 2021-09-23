Secrecy surrounding Waterloo doctor's alleged incompetence now at issue in court case

Details about the patient have not been made public by the board, but in 2016, William McGrew of Waterloo sued Otoadese and the Northern Iowa Cardiovacular and Thoracic Surgery Clinic. McGrew alleged that in September 2014, Otoadese improperly performed a carotid endarterectomy on him, leaving him with facial droop and weakness on his left side, which indicated he had suffered a stroke. Two other doctors later concluded that operation and a subsequent attempt at corrective surgery were not warranted, the lawsuit claimed.

Otoadese denied any wrongdoing, and a jury sided with Otoadese and the other defendants in the case.

Board discloses settlement five weeks after trial

But in April 2019, just five weeks after the jury had returned its verdict, the Board of Medicine reported that it had entered into a settlement agreement with Otoadese over previously undisclosed concerns that he failed to provide appropriate medical care to five unspecified Waterloo patients between 2009 and 2014.

As part of that 2019 settlement, Otoadese was given a citation and warning and ordered to pay a $5,000 civil penalty. He was also ordered to complete a comprehensive clinical competency evaluation and was placed on probation for a period of three years, subject to board monitoring.